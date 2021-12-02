Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan bringing exhibition to Dundee

By Rebecca Baird
December 2 2021, 5.45pm Updated: December 2 2021, 5.50pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan will put on an exhibition at the Gardyne Theatre in 2022.

Six-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is bringing his legendary talents to the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee next month for a live exhibition.

On January 21 2022, ‘The Rocket’ will take to the baize and delight Dundee fans by playing against a selection of guests and local snooker players.

Fan favourite snooker referee Michaela Tabb will oversee the action, while commentator and retired player John Virgo who will perform his world famous snooker trick shot routine to open the show.

John Virgo will open the show. Photo by Steve Meddle.

Normally held at Shotz snooker club in Arbroath, the exhibition has been moved to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre to meet growing demand. This year, almost 400 tickets will be provided.

As the tickets went on sale, Ronnie said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Scotland to play in January.

“I’ve had some great nights in Arbroath and I’m sure Dundee will be the same.”

Tickets for the Ronnie O’Sullivan Exhibition at the Gardyne Theatre on January 21 2022 are available now through the Dundee Box Office.

