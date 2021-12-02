Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan bringing exhibition to Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Six-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is bringing his legendary talents to the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee next month for a live exhibition.

On January 21 2022, ‘The Rocket’ will take to the baize and delight Dundee fans by playing against a selection of guests and local snooker players.

Fan favourite snooker referee Michaela Tabb will oversee the action, while commentator and retired player John Virgo who will perform his world famous snooker trick shot routine to open the show.

Normally held at Shotz snooker club in Arbroath, the exhibition has been moved to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre to meet growing demand. This year, almost 400 tickets will be provided.

As the tickets went on sale, Ronnie said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Scotland to play in January.

“I’ve had some great nights in Arbroath and I’m sure Dundee will be the same.”

Tickets for the Ronnie O’Sullivan Exhibition at the Gardyne Theatre on January 21 2022 are available now through the Dundee Box Office.

