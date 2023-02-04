TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Apple TV dramedy Shrinking comes from the same stable as Ted Lasso, but despite its best efforts – and Harrison Ford – it has none of that series’ charm.

The parallels between the two shows are quite strong.

In Ted Lasso, the main character is a US football coach whose unwavering optimism and positive outlook on life are challenged when he takes over a London football team and has to contend with good old-fashioned British cynicism.

In Shrinking, Jason Segal plays Jimmy, a widowed LA psychiatrist wracked with grief and depression, whose bleak worldview is shaken up when he decides to play it straight with his clients and tell them the truth about their problems no matter the consequences.

If a little bit of bile sometimes catches in the back of your throat whenever Ted Lasso episodes become all about “feelings”, then maybe pop a few Gaviscon before watching Shrinking.

This is a show whose main purpose seems to be to give characters “learning moments” – and preferably ones that can be soundtracked with sadcore indie songs.

When tugging at the heartstrings is done this forcefully, it can feel a little like an assault.

There are some bright moments though. Harrison Ford really delivers as Jimmy’s cranky boss Paul and gets many of the best lines, often undercutting the show’s cheesiest instincts.

And I think I’d much rather watch him in something like this than hobbling around the big screen as an octogenarian Indiana Jones.

There’s a chance the Apple TV model of releasing episodes on a weekly basis might make the high-sugar intake of the show more bearable, but only time will tell.

That said, I think I might be inclined to sit out the rest of this and wait for the third and final series of Ted Lasso to drop.

