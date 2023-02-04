TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

By Ewan Cameron
February 4 2023, 6.00am
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
The new Apple TV dramedy Shrinking comes from the same stable as Ted Lasso, but despite its best efforts – and Harrison Ford – it has none of that series’ charm.

The parallels between the two shows are quite strong.

In Ted Lasso, the main character is a US football coach whose unwavering optimism and positive outlook on life are challenged when he takes over a London football team and has to contend with good old-fashioned British cynicism.

This is a show whose main purpose seems to be to give characters ‘learning moments’.”

In Shrinking, Jason Segal plays Jimmy, a widowed LA psychiatrist wracked with grief and depression, whose bleak worldview is shaken up when he decides to play it straight with his clients and tell them the truth about their problems no matter the consequences.

If a little bit of bile sometimes catches in the back of your throat whenever Ted Lasso episodes become all about “feelings”, then maybe pop a few Gaviscon before watching Shrinking.

This is a show whose main purpose seems to be to give characters “learning moments” – and preferably ones that can be soundtracked with sadcore indie songs.

Jason Segel as Jimmy and Harrison Ford as Paul. Image: PA Photo/Apple TV+

When tugging at the heartstrings is done this forcefully, it can feel a little like an assault.

There are some bright moments though. Harrison Ford really delivers as Jimmy’s cranky boss Paul and gets many of the best lines, often undercutting the show’s cheesiest instincts.

Apple TV releasing episodes on a weekly basis might make the high-sugar intake of the show more bearable.”

And I think I’d much rather watch him in something like this than hobbling around the big screen as an octogenarian Indiana Jones.

There’s a chance the Apple TV model of releasing episodes on a weekly basis might make the high-sugar intake of the show more bearable, but only time will tell.

That said, I think I might be inclined to sit out the rest of this and wait for the third and final series of Ted Lasso to drop.

