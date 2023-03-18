TV review: Spencer Matthews’ Everest mission was tinged with heartbreak and uncomfortable questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Spencer Matthews’ Everest mission was tinged with heartbreak and uncomfortable questions

By Ewan Cameron
March 18 2023, 6.00am
Although his heart was undoubtedly in the right place, Spencer Matthews’ mission to Everest to recover the dead body of his brother raised some uncomfortable issues – none of them addressed in the documentary.

In Finding Michael (Disney+), the Made In Chelsea star journeyed to Nepal to search for the body of his older brother, who died in 1999 just hours after becoming the youngest Brit to scale the mountain.

The 22-year-old disappeared as he made his descent and a grainy photograph of an unidentified body lying near the top is all Spencer has to go on.

And it was at this point that I started having my doubts about the expedition…”

The pre-publicity gave the impression that Spencer would be scaling Everest, but in reality, he stayed in the relative safety of basecamp while a team of sherpas were deployed into the ‘death zone’ to search for his sibling.

And it was at this point that I started having my doubts about the expedition…

The fact Spencer wants to repatriate Michael is completely understandable – who wouldn’t? – but the use of sherpas, who the documentary was keen to point out are often the ones who frequently die on the mountain, seemed, well, morally questionable.

Spencer Matthews trekking to Everest Base Camp. Image: PA Photo/Disney+

That was particularly the case when, faced with the likelihood that his personal mission would be unsuccessful, Spencer decided to recover the body of a sherpa instead.

On the face of it, it seems like a lovely gesture, but it did raise eyebrows.

As the poverty-stricken sherpa’s family tearfully told Spencer about how they could never recover the body themselves because they earn so little and how poorly they were treated by insurance companies, the distinct whiff of ‘white saviour’ began to emanate from the documentary.

It needn’t have been that way. Those messy undercurrents could and should have been addressed by the filmmakers.

I would like to have seen them explore the morally murky relationship between rich westerners and local sherpas”

I would like to have seen them explore the morally murky relationship between rich westerners and the local sherpas, who are paid a comparative pittance to risk their lives. What financial responsibility do the wealthy climbers have to their guides and their dependents?

Finding Michael ultimately played out in a much more simplistic, emotional way and was clearly more interested in tugging the heartstrings than examining those thornier topics.

Which is a shame, because there seemed to be a much better documentary lurking just under the surface – and one that would have paid its respects to both Michael’s life AND the legion of sherpas who lie dead alongside him on the slopes of Everest.

 

