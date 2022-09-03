RAB MCNEIL: I’d love to ditch the car, it’s the other drivers, see

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: I’d love to ditch the car, it’s the other drivers, see

By Rab McNeil
September 3 2022, 8.00am
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...

Motoring: it drives you round the bend. If ever I move back to the city – or, more likely, a town – I’d seriously consider ditching the car.

A vehicle is necessary in the country and useful in town for the weekly shop. But cities have become anti-car, with roads cut off everywhere, usually for the benefit of cyclists.

Take a cut lunch…

In Edinburgh, with added disruption caused by laying tram lines, for any journey that used to take 15 minutes I’d advise taking a flask and sandwiches.

In Dunfermline recently, I’d a trying time, probably because for the best part of a year I’d driven on nothing but the same country road every day, so I wasn’t used to the bewildering (to me) choices coming off the M90 nor, in the newer suburbs, to the many invisible roundabouts.

Repeatedly, I breenged through these without knowing to look right because they’d no raised centre and were only marked with weather-worn lines.

The roundabout warning signs, only noticeable once you’re on the roundabout, weren’t much help either.

Oh, the neds!

I noticed neds in noisy, souped-up saloons too: so 1980s! I remain convinced that males should not be allowed motor vehicles until they’re at least 40-years-old.

The island where I live is heaving with tourists, and I’ve noticed visitors complaining on Twitter about the driving, noting in particular slow, arrogant holidaymakers causing frustrated local drivers behind them to overtake on blind bends.

Perhaps the deliberate dawdlers think they’re adapting to the now mythical slower pace of life.

But we have appointments to keep, or perhaps urgent family events such as illness to attend, just like anyone else.

Slow drivers get me started

Slow drivers are part of a similarly minded tribe. Clearly, they enjoy causing great tailbacks behind them, and never stop at lay-bys to let these queues past, as signs advise them to do.

And they always do the same thing: they speed up when there’s a chance for folk to overtake, causing danger to anyone trying it.

Driving below the speed limit on open roads, they drive above it going through villages or places with signs warning that children might be playing. So they’re not safe at all. They’re deranged.

Generally speaking, once I’m on the mainland, where there are two overtaking possibilities within 50 miles, I’ll have a slowcoach in front and a tailgater behind: two sides of the same coin.

Recently, I saw one slowcoach catching up with someone even slower – and tailgating them!

Where would I eat?

Of course, if I ditched the car I wouldn’t know where to eat my lunch or dinner when away from home. As you know, my car is my favourite restaurant.

I like the cosiness of it, and the guilty feeling of inappropriateness, particularly with an Indian or Chinese take-away (remember the wee wooden fork!).

Failing that, I’ll find the nearest cemetery. Recently, I was privileged to eat my lunchtime Markies sandwiches and Belgian bun in the graveyard beside Dunfermline Abbey (shout-out to the friendly and helpful stewards there, by the way; great place to visit).

I must say I’m not overly comfortable on public transport. There’s always at least one nutter on every bus: is that a council by-law?

Mind you, perhaps folk see me getting on and think: ‘Oh lordy, here comes the nutter.’

