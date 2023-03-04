GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring

By Brian Cunningham
March 4 2023, 10.21am
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
Spring is coming back to our gardens.

I just knew February would fly in, here we are four days in to March already.

The good news is we are now in to spring, my head likes to say that it’s still a couple of weeks until the equinox when the days become longer than the nights but hey, pota(y)to-potato.

Let’s be honest with ourselves, it doesn’t really matter what we think. Mother Nature will decide when winter is going to end, and for us gardening up in Scotland we won’t really feel confident about that until the start of June!

Brighter days

We can see the days are increasingly getting lighter for longer and when the sun makes it out, it definitely feels brighter with a bit of heat behind it.

Now is the season when we start looking forward to glorious spring gardens.

But the sky can quickly turn grey and a biting cold winter can appear, reminding us winter isn’t over just yet.

Those spring-like days make us want to get outdoors to start seed sowing and planting potatoes but isn’t it just a wee bit early?

I think this is  a fun little window we’re in just now, “will I, wont I?”

It’s so tempting but I think I’ll hold off just a couple more weeks yet, just to be on the safe side.

When we get into March we’re definitely in that in-between period  I think we can safely call ‘late-winter’.

And that means time is running out if we want to get the last of those winter jobs in the garden done.

Last winter work

If you haven’t yet done it’s still not too late.  I’m pleased to say with the weather being so kind this year we’ve managed at Scone Palace to get shrub and fruit tree pruning completed, bare-root tree and hedge planting done, and herbaceous material cleaned up.

It’s a good time to complete the last of the winter gardening tasks.

The team have even managed to put in a new path that has opened up a wooded den to our visitors.

I’d like to get yet more done though, before our garden time is taken up by grass cutting and weeding, getting on with one of the best jobs of the year spending time growing plants.

Hedges are key aspects of the garden helping us to screen for privacy or make more of the space we have by dividing up our plot in to little rooms.

Pruning hedges

Just now at my own beech hedge at home garden birds are constantly flying in and out as they get ready for the breeding season.

Deciduous hedges like beech and hawthorn can sometimes grow faster than you can cut them, eventually becoming too tall or encroaching on a path.

Now is a good time to get them back in shape with a bit of harder pruning, removing as much as 50% of the width or height in a single cut, to within 30cm/12in of the trunk.

Cornus alba ‘Sibirica’ shrub with crimson red stems in winter. The dogwood is a gardening favourite.

If you need to attack both sides and the top then spread this job over three years, doing one side at a time.

Lastly the job that always makes me feel concludes the winter, in work anyway if not quite the weather. It’s the cutting down of the coloured stems of our dogwood plants.

For me no winter garden is complete without one, choosing from firework colours of red, orange, yellow or bright green to add much-needed joy.

I struggle to remember the simplest of things (rewind to Christmas when I forgot to give my wife a gift that she actually bought herself for me to give her!).

Creative ways with stems

But I can still somehow recall 30 winters ago when my head gardener asked me to cut the red stems of a Cornus alba ‘Siberica’ right down to near ground level.

Of course I trusted he knew what he was he doing but it still felt a bit extreme. Sure thing within weeks, new shoots started sprouting for display.

We seem to be a lot more creative these days, especially with our dogwood prunings.

I’m no fancy gardener but I do like following on Instagram the likes of fellow Beechgrove contributor Lizzie Schofield who is always twisting hers together and bending them into shapes and objects.

Wreaths at Christmas time, hearts for Valentine’s Day or simple decorations for your outside seating area.

I like them all, but one of the most attractive I’ve seen is the creation of a bird feeder from the thin, whippy stems of these winter prunings.

Not really suitable for using bird seed but perfect for the rounded fat balls made from a suet and seed mix, a natural solution to a product normally made from plastic.

When hung from branches they can bring a bare, deciduous tree to life as a colourful feature.

If you choose not to cut back your stems then, with spring coming, you could produce new plants by layering a couple of the stems, by bending them down and pegging them to the ground with a small hoop of wire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
5
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lorraine Kelly RB column Picture shows; Lorraine Kelly. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly – but we should be past…
7
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
8
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
9
Leuven, Belgium 24-09-2021: world cycling championships for the -23 year old men; Shutterstock ID 2048309723; purchase_order: ; job:
Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted
10
Andrew Dawson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Council tenant destroyed Perth flat – then demanded another one

More from The Courier

Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland
Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 
Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
The man has been found safe and well.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
'Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks - now we want to…
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald's next to M90 in Fife
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented