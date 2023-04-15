MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Have I been missing out on this secret scene for years?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Have I been missing out on this secret scene for years?

Mary-Jane discovers ABBA Bingo nights...

By Mary-Jane Duncan
Bingo is big news!
It’s been over 20 years since we went to Ibiza.

Himself and I, not yet a couple, and a friend of ours hopped in a plane for some summer sunshine and to release our inner ravers.

The lads kindly took me away to help me get over having my heart broken.

Not just a simple break up but the utter devastation, the complete soul destroying breakdown of the first serious love.

You can gather it wasn’t a mutual decision to split and I was wandering round like a lost wounded fawn.

The lads’ solution?  To take me to the dance capital of Europe and let me drink and dance myself better.

Clubbing in Ibiza. Picture: Shutterstock.

This was my first experience of giant clubs and I don’t know if I loved or hated it because I remember very little.

My father was rather cross on our return because I didn’t have a hint of healthy glow or sun kissed skin. We’d literally spent the week like gadgie vampires, clubbing through the night and wandering back at sunrise to sleep all day.

We keep meaning to go back, not to show ourselves up revisiting the clubs, but to see the rest of what we’re told is a beautiful island. We haven’t quite managed, until tonight.

Saturday April 8 on the glamorous Balearic island of Dundee!  I didn’t even have to look out my passport or board a plane. My friend had booked us all a ticket to an ABBA bingo night being held just up the road and we were all told we were going.

I set off to her house not realising what a treat we were in for. Dinner and dessert at hers before hopping in the car for the seven minute journey to our exotic destination.

Dinner before ABBA Bingo!

We parked up, popped on our obligatory flashing flowery headbands and joined the queue.

Joined. The. Queue.

You heard me correctly. There was a QUEUE. Now, I haven’t queued to get in anywhere in years and I don’t just mean because of Covid.

My days of standing in queues are long over unless it’s for a pastry or a public loo.

But here I was, out out on a Saturday night queueing up for a venue. I didn’t even recognise myself for a hot minute.

I’m a frumpy, almost 47-year-old, exhausted mother-of-three. I don’t go places that require after-dark queues and I’m more than okay with that.

Netflix and I have an understanding and it no longer asks if I’m still watching anymore.  That is the extent of my social life these days.

Fun times!

We took mandatory selfies of our natty headwear as we stood in the queue only to be outdone by the true ABBA fans who appeared in their droves in proper attire.

Crocheted, brightly coloured waistcoats, metallic flairs, shiny long blond wigs, psychedelic mini dresses and white knee high boots in abundance. All putting us to shame as we collected our dabbers and bingo books. Only three games apparently, the focus of the night, we were informed, was the music, dancing and up sale of booze.

As we opened the doors, I could only imagine we were walking into the same scene as those who attended Woodstock in the 1960s.

Wall to wall, giant inflatable daisies and rainbows. The bingo hall no longer focused on serious bingo gaming but more determined to transport you to a Spanish or Greek party island with unicorn inflatables and the music pumping. Who knew?! Have I been missing out on this secret scene for years?

As I took it all in, my sober eyes scrambling to adjust, my attention was drawn to the DJ on the decks in the middle of the ‘stage’.  This wholly committed, enthusiastic lad obviously had a choice to make at some point. Turn right for Ibiza, fame and fortune, or turn left for a bingo hall in Dundee.

He threw on his shades and gold lame shirt and headed left for all he was worth.

Between him and the tiny lass compering the evening, they didn’t stop once and their energy levels were impressive. They promised an ABBA night on a dark rainy night in NE Scotland and they didn’t disappoint. It didn’t hurt that we won the grand prize and the winners took it all.

