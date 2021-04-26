PUB QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Tayside and Fife’s drinks scene

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside and Fife is home to hundreds of special pubs, whether it’s traditional and cosy or new fangled and trendy, with each holding their own place in the hearts of thousands across the region.

But now we want to test your knowledge on the pubs in your community and the history behind them.

Do you know your Tay Bridge Bar from your Tay Bank or the difference between the Anchor and the Ship?

Our new interactive quiz gives you the chance to test your knowledge against your friends – and discover who knows best when it comes to boozers in the local area.

Ten multiple choice questions, that’s all, for the chance to win…well, bragging rights over your mates and a GIF for each right or wrong answer.

It has been produced by the expert nostalgia team at The Courier and Evening Telegraph, who have scoured the archives to come up with a companion while you enjoy a pint in a beer garden this summer – either on your own for a fly one or with a group of friends.

