Esteemed chef Jamie Scott who runs award-winning restaurant The Newport has opened his second bakery.

Following the success of his Newport venue, The MasterChef: The Professionals 2014 winner Jamie Scott has revealed his new bakery in Dundee, which is based at 54 West Port.

Jamie opened The Newport Bakery in Newport-on-Tay in February 2020 just as the pandemic was beginning to gather momentum and it has already seen great success.

As a result of the new addition in Dundee, he now employs 18 staff to carry out the bakery operations across both locations and his commercial baking outlet in the city’s West Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Jamie has also recently reopened his restaurant, The Newport, which is a stones throw away from the Newport-based bakery.

As well as servicing the baked goods needs of local customers in both areas, Jamie and his team have focused on providing their own businesses with produce, instead of going down a commercial contracts route, as the chef admits a further two outlets will be opened this summer.

And while demand for his products to be sold in Edinburgh and Aberdeen were high, Jamie says focusing on his coffee shops Daily Grind in Dundee and Arbroath, and supplying The Cheesery’s two shops, plus the restaurant and the bakeries is more than enough for now.

Two new openings

He said: “For baked goods alone we have three members of staff per shop, there’s eight bakers and two admin staff, so it has grown quite a lot. We have another two openings coming this summer as well!

“We decided not to go down the commercial route for other businesses as such and will be supplying all of our own venues with our products.

“We only supply The Cheesery’s two shops in Dundee and Broughty Ferry with bread and we also supply the Daily Grind Coffee Co cafes in Dundee and Arbroath with pastries and cakes. Then there’s the two bakeries – Newport and the new Dundee one – and the Newport Restaurant which we’re supplying 36 loaves of bread a week for, plus pastries.

“We had people as far as Edinburgh and Aberdeen looking for us to deliver to them. But having the six venues plus the two new ventures this year, and potentially one next year, by the end of 2022 we could have 10 to 12 units all offering bakery products – although they will not all doing the same thing.

“I want to have control over all of our products we serve and this ensures we are able to serve the products when they are fresh and at their best. We’ll also be showcasing Daily Grind Coffee Co’s coffee in both bakeries now and will add takeaway coffee to our offering to bring the businesses closer together.”

Favourites

Open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Jamie and his team are looking forward to uncovering the differences in tastes in Dundee and Newport-on-Tay and are looking forward to adapting to customers’ wants and needs.

A pantry with a range of local produce has also been added in the bakery, giving customers the opportunity to browse and purchase a range of goods from across the region.

He added: “We opened yesterday for a soft launch and it has been really, really good. We’ll be open seven days like Newport Bakery, but we might open it even earlier because it is a different setting with the foot traffic.

“In Newport we have a pastry rush from 8.30am to 9.30am where our pastries and croissants run out, then we go onto selling out lunch products.

“The demographic in Dundee is more students and office workers and those who live in the city centre. We’ve always offered salads and things but we’re pushing them and sandwiches more, too.

“All of the bread waste we have goes into our salads so we have a panzanella with tomato and olive sourdough which is made into croutons and is married with tomatoes, the Cesar salad has our homemade croutons which you can also buy, and there’s a vegan Buddha bowl which has rye croutons.

“We have a retail space just now instead of seating in the bakery. We’ve got a whole load of produce for sale in the shop and there’s some artisan pastas, rice, baking products, and bespoke items like squid ink pastas, cheeses and loads more. Anything that goes with bread we’ll sell.

“We have butter from Forfar, amazing jams from Inverkeilor, chutneys from Fife. It is super local and we’re trying to stay as local as possible with the offering.”

For more on Jamie Scott…