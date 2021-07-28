EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay teams up with St Andrews Eden Mill to launch first gin

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has collaborated with St Andrews distillers, Eden Mill, to create his new Six Rivers gin range which launches this September.
The multi-Michelin star chef who has an OBE and is best known for his appearances in multiple TV shows including Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, has partnered with the local gin and whisky makers to create the range which uses some of the best Scottish ingredients.
