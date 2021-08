It has been a long 17 months or so since nightclubs have been open, but finally the day has come for late night dancing and karaoke to commence as major nightlife reopens.

This morning at 0.01am, clubs up and down the region were allowed to open their doors to the public for the first time in 507 days, with some opening for a few hours to test the waters for what is lined-up to be a busy first full weekend open later this week.