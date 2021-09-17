Perth cafe thought to be only place in the UK offering up this Italian coffee serve

Even if you know your coffee, you’ll likely not have yet heard about the unique ‘Capo in B’, which one coffeehouse in Perth has been serving up since it opened its doors in November last year.

Most often associated with the Italian city of Trieste, a Capo in B, essentially “a macchiato with a Guinness hat on” is one of the region’s most popular types of coffee.

It’s also extremely rare to find in British coffee shops. That is, until you venture to Mhor Coffee House in Perth.

After studying in Trieste as part of her university course around 20 years ago, owner Tricia Fox learned about the numerous coffee serves that Italians are treated to on their cafe menus.

“The Triestini are absolutely obsessed with coffee,” says Tricia.

“It’s in the north-east of Italy, on the border with Slovenia and Croatia and has changed hands quite a number of times as it’s quite an essential port.

“It effectively was the gateway to Europe for coffee for a long, long time. So the Triestini have quite a developed taste for coffee – more so than any other Italian city.

“The original Illy Coffee factory was founded in Trieste, and the coffee is still made there.

“Most people associate coffee and Italy together and a lot of the serves we know today are Italian serves – the latte, the cappuccino, they’re all quite standard Italian serves.

“But Trieste kind of takes that to the next level.”

What is a Capo in B?

A Capo in B, a hard drink to define according to Tricia, is taken very seriously in Trieste, and there are even annual championships across the city to find the best one.

For the drink, what the coffee is served in and also how the coffee looks when it is served is hugely important.

“Italians are very much into appearance. They like things to look nice, so that’s why it’s also about the presentation of coffee, but also the taste of coffee,” Tricia adds.

“The ‘B’ stands for ‘bicchiere’ which is Italian for glass. And ‘Capo’ is a shortened version of cappuccino.”

Served in a glass, which sits on a saucer, and usually consumed while sitting outside, the Capo in B has a ‘hat’ on it and is more about the foamy milk at the top.

“You’re almost looking for that ‘Guinness head’ on it,” Tricia adds. “If it doesn’t have the Guinness head on it then it’s absolutely not a Capo in B, it’s a macchiato.

“The head is important – that’s what they judge at the annual Capo in B championships.”

Serving it up

Upon opening Mhor’s doors in November, Tricia wanted to bring a bit of the cafe and coffee culture she learned about in Italy, including adding the Capo in B to her menu.

She continues: “We have quite a limited menu of coffee serves in the UK in comparison to Italy.

“When we started the coffee shop I wanted to do something a bit different because it is about the coffee serves. I think it would blow the staff’s minds if I suggested we start going down the full Trieste route.

“I spent some time with Ellen, who is our head barista and sent her some of the videos they have on YouTube about making Capo in B. So she went away and practiced making it.

“At the moment not many people order it in the coffee shop but I think that’s because people don’t quite know what it is.

“I’ve also never seen it served in the UK. I don’t think I’ve even seen it in any Italian coffee shop here either.”

