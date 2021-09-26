Dram Whisky: Andy Clark shares five drams to share with friends

It’s that time of year again – my favourite. Yes, I like the sun and sitting in the back garden lounging in the warmth, but the warmth I really love is by the fire as the weather rages outside.

It’s the time for relaxing, for friendship… And for fine whisky.

Over the next couple of months, as temperatures drop and the nights draw in, I’ll be devoting this column to the perfect drams to share by the fire.

Enjoy!

Glenallachie 15-year-old

GlenAllachie’s resident genius, master distiller Billy Walker, set off a serious sherry bomb when he created this beauty.

Stick your nose in the glass and get wafts of dark fruit, cream and chocolate. Add flavours of nuts, raisins and spices, and this is a real treat for the changing season.

£63.95. glenallachie.com

Black Bull Peated

Duncan Taylor’s wonderful series of Black Bull blended whiskies pumps up the seasonal smoke with this peated edition.

It’s a serious dram, with an earthy bonfire smoke about it. But add in lovely waves of fruit and toffee, and this is a real class act.

£34.95. duncantaylor.com

GlenDronach Allardice 18-year-old

GlenDronach is famed the world over for its sherried expressions, and this one is like winter in a glass – sweet, rich sherry notes, hints of rum, chocolate, dark fruits, even chocolate and nuts.

I’d move to a house with a roaring fire just so I can sit there and wonder at this dram.

£97.94. glendronachdistillery.com

BenRiach Malting Season

This is a real Benriach classic – sweet and perfectly balanced with a lovely malty backdrop.

There’s vanilla and citrus fruits, lovely creamy toffee and a buttery richness, plus a satisfying and lingering sense of vanilla toffee. Definitely one to share with friends.

£98.95. benriachdistillery.com

Port Charlotte 10-year-old – 50% ABV

This is so smoky it makes your eyes water – but there’s so much more to this dram than smoke.

There is also a gorgeous sense of fruit and spice, with the rich sweetness of brownies and biscuits. This really is a classy tipple, one to warm you up as the wind howls outside.

£50. bruichladdich.com

So when the leaves start turning brown, don’t be sad. Shut the curtains, invite some friends round, and enjoy the best that autumn has to offer.

For more, go to dram-whisky.com

For more from Andy…