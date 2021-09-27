OPINION: Card machine tips are for staff, not greedy owners

Imagine getting a box of cupcakes from your colleagues as thanks for your hard work on a project, only to have most of them ripped from your hands by your boss?

The devastation of knowing you’d put your heart and soul into work and were being rewarded – only to have that reward taken away.

It would feel you leaving gutted and under appreciated, wouldn’t it?

I can only imagine that’s what it feels like when your tips are taken off you by business owners.

That’s tips from paying customers who are none the wiser that their money, which has been given for the service staff provided, isn’t going anywhere near their bank accounts.

When I worked at a hotel in my Aberdeenshire home town during school and student days, I’d live off my tips.

It was marvellous.

They helped pay for nights out, public travel, new clothes, meals out with friends, cinema trips.

My tips were put towards holiday funds that let me get away for my sixth year escape to Salou with my best friends.

They even allowed me to fill up my car up with a full tank of petrol.

Could I have done that had my employers taken my tips from me?

Not a chance.

Card machines changed everything

When I worked in hospitality leaving tips on card machines was relatively new.

It certainly wasn’t as mainstream as it is nowadays, especially after cash fell out of favour in the pandemic.

But for those of us working in the industry a decade ago, cash was king and we loved it.

We had a communal tip pot where I worked.

We’d split it with all the waiting staff on duty – with a share going to the kitchen staff too – whenever a new shift was about to start, or new staff clocked on.

It was a simple and rewarding process that ensured everyone felt valued.

Could I stomach taking a card payment now, knowing the tips customers were leaving would never see my colleagues’ pockets?

Absolutely not.

And you’re damn right I’d be telling the customer that, too.

Unfortunately too many hospitality staff have to endure this awful feeling at every service they work.

Law set to change card payment tip rip-off

Recently it was reported that the government is looking to introduce a new law that will stop business owners from keeping card machine tips.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce a change that will entitle staff to receive all of the service charge.

Currently owners can’t keep cash tips.

But they can decide what they do with the ones made on card machines.

The plans were first announced in the Queen’s Speech in 2019.

But tips on card payments have become more popular.

And this is an an industry that employs more than 220,000 people – 8.6%of Scotland’s jobs – and, indirectly, a further 120,000 people according to the British Hospitality Association.

It’s about time we treated them with the respect they deserve and give them what they should have always been entitled to.

Just think how many people might stay in the industry longer and picture it as a desirable career if we paid them well and also let them keep their hard-earned tips.

So what can you do?

Customers also need to take note and question business owners on where card machine tip payments are going.

Maybe they are put into a separate pot and kept for staff treat days?

Or maybe they are lining the pockets of greedy restaurateurs who don’t properly value their staff.

There was a storm earlier this year when it was reported that Tom Kitchin and his wife Michaela Kitchin had allegedly pocketed thousands in gratuities (reportedly up to £700 a month for five years) earned by front-of-house employees.

Tipping staff is a part of the hospitality sphere across the world.

Customers should make certain any gratuities they leave are going to the team who have made the occasion special.

It is our responsibility as diners to question motives and stand up in support of hospitality workers.

Because if we don’t, who else will?

