VIDEO: Emotional farewell to Arbroath chip shop Peppo’s as it serves up its last supper

Beloved family-run business Peppo’s Harbour Chip Bar has closed its doors after 70 years of serving up suppers to the people of Arbroath.

Since announcing their intention to retire, brothers Frank and John Orsi have been inundated with locals coming in to bid them farewell.

Customers braved the wind and rain to queue for their final orders last week, with cards and mementos on display in the Ladybridge Street chipper.

Family members also made the journey up from England to mark the occasion as Peppo’s officially closed its doors on Saturday, October 2.

Peppo’s has been in the Orsi family since 1951, when Frank and John’s father Giuseppe established the business. Giuseppe passed away in 1999.

The brothers have been involved in Peppo’s from a young age, so emotions have been running high since the announcement of its closure. They spoke to The Courier ahead of their final service.

Frank says: “It’s been unbelievably busy the past few weeks – it’s been over the top; a whirlwind. It’s going to be a hectic last night.

“We thought about trading up to Christmas but decided to just go at the end of the books. Our dad established the chip shop in October so that’s when his books ran to.”

Staff donned specially-printed T-shirts that read “Peppo’s last supper” and the food was wrapped up in paper with a sticker of the brothers placed on top.

Peppo’s well-known in Arbroath

Frank reveals the name of the chip shop is all down to Giuseppe, who was known as “Peppe”. The name eventually evolved into “Peppo”.

He says: “We thought it was just the people in Scotland who had given him that nickname, but he had that nickname when he was in Italy, too.”

The pair have recently found a new buyer, Gary Smith, to take over the business while they enjoy their retirement.

They were hoping it could continue on as a chip shop for the community. The brothers even say they’ll be the first in line to queue for a fish supper for their tea.

They have memories of visits from wrestlers, comedian Billy Connolly and actor Donald Sutherland. But it’s their loyal customers who have kept them going all these years.

Frank reminisces: “Up until the 1980s there were swimming baths nearby and it was really busy. There were hundreds of people coming in from the swimming for a bag of chips.”

Scottish poet and piper Johnny Gauld, who also goes by the name Caledonian Cowboy, penned a poem in 2017 celebrating the fish suppers served up at Peppo’s.

And he returned on Saturday night to pipe the brothers out of the chip shop before they enjoyed a celebratory dance in the street.

Fish supper fans also took to social media to send well-wishes to the Orsis and their staff.

One post said: “We will miss the whistling and singing whilst waiting on my order. All the best and enjoy your retirement. Thank you for many a tasty supper.”

Another read: “Many happy years of retirement, but we will miss the best chippy ever.”

