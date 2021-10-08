Perthshire man’s hobby becomes apple of his eye as he launches first batch of Digger’s Cider

A new Perthshire cider made from the region’s unwanted apples is being launched tomorrow, as a hobby becomes a full-scale business.

After growing up on a farm and having a love for drinking cider, Forgandenny-based Digby Legge decided to combine the two things he knew best.

A full-time management consultant by day, Digby has been building up his hobby of making cider during evenings and weekends over the past few years, and is now ready to release his first batch of Digger’s Cider.

“This is the first cider I’ve ever launched. I’ve been making cider now for about three years but it’s been more of a hobby that I’ve built up,” said Digby.

“I used to drink cider when I was younger and when I was on holiday, such as French cider, which I quite like.

“But a couple of years ago, at the smallholding here, my parents said that they were going to scale back the animals as they get a bit older and plant everything into trees.

“I asked if they could plant some apple trees rather than just forest.

“They were a bit skeptical at first but then we decided to do a trial orchard of about 60 trees. We wanted to see if they would grow on the site, and they did. From there I’ve now planted 1,200 trees across two sites and then I’ve got another 1,500 trees being planted this winter.”

Starting at Guardswell

Engaged to Anna Lamotte who runs Guardswell Farm, a 150-acre grassland farm and holiday accommodation, with her sister Kirstin, Digby first started making his cider using Guardswell’s apple press.

“About three years ago, my fiancee Anna and I decided to make some apple juice and cider up at Guardswell. They’ve got two old trees up there and a press as well.

“So I thought I would have an experiment and see what it’s like and we really enjoyed the process of making it.

“For that initial batch of cider, we just made 10 litres. It was horrendous, very sharp and not very drinkable.

“I looked into some other ways of making it and the breadth of what you can do with it. I became a bit obsessed.”

More than 2,000 litres of cider

Since his experimentation period, Digby has perfected his cider-making skills and now makes more than 2,000 litres.

“In 2019 I made about 250 litres, which was up from 10 litres the previous year,” he adds.

“That was from experimenting with all the different ways you can make cider.

“Last year, I went from 250 litres to 2,200 litres. Instead of using the small plastic vessels you get I bought some steel tanks and some sherry barrels and started doing it in those.

“It was also a really good year for apples in 2020 so I got loads of good ones from people nearby.”

Made very closely to resemble a natural wine, Digger’s Cider, named after its creator who sometimes goes by the name “Digger”, will taste different every year depending on the apple harvest.

He continued: “It’s quite different from commercial cider which is more modern and what you’d get from the tap or from bigger bottles. Those are ready in a couple of months and they generally don’t talk about the vintage or what year it’s from.

“Whereas this is more like trying to make a natural wine, which will be different every year because of the weather.

“Sometimes it can take up to three years from picking the apples to the cider being ready.

“About 15-20 apples go into each bottle. It depends on the size, really, as some of the cookers I’ve got this year from one of the orchards are about the size of a football. But it’s about that much because of the pressing and the wastage you get from the process.”

First batch

Launching his first batch this weekend at Bowhouse Market in St Monans, Fife, Digby will be selling his cider for £8 a bottle, while continuing to appear at markets for the foreseeable.

“The first little bit is going to be through markets but I’m looking at selling it in a few other places, though that’s still to be confirmed with them,” said Digby.

“Everything is through Instagram so if anyone wants any bottles outside of the markets, they can get in touch that way.”

Unwanted apples

As Digby’s apple trees aren’t ready for his full-scale operation yet, the Perthshire resident has been gathering “unwanted” apples from other farms and people from across the region, and is looking for more until his orchard matures.

“I’ve planted 700 trees up at Guardswell and the 1,500 that are being planted this winter will be going there as well,” he adds.

“As soon as a tree has apples it will put all of its energy into the apple growth, so I try to cut the apples out early so the trees can focus on growing, but it means the apples aren’t very big just now.

“At the moment, all my apples have been unwanted and donated or given to me. I’m sourcing the apples from loads of places all over Perthshire.

“The apples would go to waste otherwise so if people do have apples that they don’t know what to do with I’d happily take them off their hands.”

