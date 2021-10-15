Artisan food, drink and craft marketplace The Yard to open second branch in Dundee following success in Perth A popular artisan creators market in Perth is launching a monthly Dundee edition featuring a host of producers from across the region. By Rebecca Shearer October 15 2021, 11.45am Updated: October 15 2021, 8.05pm The beer garden at 71 Brewing will host the market. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags events markets More from The Courier Food & Drink team Food & Drink Sweet treats: Indulge in cosy autumnal mornings with this caramelised apple pancakes recipe October 16 2021 Food & Drink Recipe: A plant-based delight of beetroot beanballs, aubergine, greens and tahini quinoa October 16 2021 Food & Drink Restaurant review: Discover Oz-inspired dishes at Roo’s Leap in Montrose October 16 2021 More from The Courier TRAVEL: ‘Woof Hostelling’ in Torridon As Netflix thriller You returns, 7 signs your partner is a narcissist and what to do about it Dundee owe their fans more admits defender Lee Ashcroft as he reveals Kevin McDonald inspiration ‘Flamboyant’ Fife charity shop manager guilty of sexual assault MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Human library has greatest stories of all How Dundee’s ethical hackers are helping businesses combat the growing menace of cyber crime