Veteran Eddie Ireland challenged himself to do 100 push-ups a day during May to raise money for a service close to his heart.

The 67-year-old Dundee man, who served in The Black Watch, wanted to give something back to the Veterans First Point Tayside, a service he calls “a lifesaver”.

To round off his challenge and smash his target, he was joined by other veterans this week at Veterans First Point’s Cottage facility in the grounds of Kings Cross hospital.

He said: “My challenge was 100 push ups every day for the month of May – so 3,100 in total – but I’ve also been doing extras every day to boost that.

“It wasn’t easy to start with but it got easier as I went along!

“I caught Covid-19 and have been really ill the last year, but I decided it was time for me to pick myself up, dust myself down and I just decided to do it.

“I’ve started doing my karate again and this has also helped me keep fit.

Specialist veteran services

Veterans First Point Tayside (V1PT) is one of six specialist veteran services in Scotland, other V1Ps can be found in Fife, Lothian, Borders, Lanarkshire and Ayrshire & Arran.

The service is based on the principles of credibility, accessibility and co-ordination.

Teams include peer support workers with personal experience of military life and NHS specialist staff with extensive experience of working with the mental health needs of veterans.

Money raised by Eddie will be placed within the V1PT Endowment Fund and spent within NHS Financial Governance Regulations.

Eddie said he decided to raise money to give something back to the service that supported him when he needed it.

He said: “I served from 1969 until 1984 and was only 17 during my first tour in Northern Ireland.

“The tours got worse but we were all taught to keep it in.

“It was scary – I wondered every day if I would make it home and have lost people I served alongside. Losing someone close hurts.

“Years after I left, I started to get flashbacks, night terrors and things like mood swings.

“Combat Stress was a big help and Veterans First has been a lifesaver, to be honest.

“If I’ve been down or in a mood they’ve been there to support me over the phone, assessing my mental health – and not just me, they never turn anyone away, the door’s always open.”

Prize for correct guess

Eddie has also offered to give a prize of £30 – out of his own pocket – to the fundraiser who correctly guesses the number of push-ups he completed during his challenge, after smashing his original target of 3,100 for the month of May.

“Up until now I’ve raised over £900 and anyone who wants to donate can do so on my GoFund me page.”