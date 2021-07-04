Would you give up alcohol and dairy to help your hay fever?

The nation is suffering like never before this year with more people seeking advice on remedies.

Half of us are now reporting being blighted by hay fever and in the last five years, a third of us have experienced hay fever for the first time.

But would you be willing to give up certain foods to help alleviate your hay fever symptoms?

Wellbeing experts have claimed giving up certain foods can help alleviate the misery of hay fever, but a local pharmacist has also reiterated the importance of seeking help to achieve a balance between lifestyle choices and treatment.

Wellbeing experts at the Organic Pharmacy say by watching what you eat and avoiding certain foods you can make hay fever season much easier for yourself.

But local pharmacist Bernadette Brown from Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes has advised getting professional advice and treatment shouldn’t be forgotten as it also plays a big part in your ability to manage your symptoms.

And she advises people with asthma should not try to manage hay fever on their own and should always consult a pharmacist.

What are the common symptoms?

sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears loss of smell

pain around your temples and forehead

headache

earache

feeling tired

Which foods are good – and bad – for hay fever?

The Organic Pharmacy states food that often contains histamines are ones to avoid including:

Dairy

Alcohol

Coffee

Histamine is a chemical released by our immune system when our body perceives something as harmful. Eating low-histamine foods can help manage symptoms.

So try fresh meat (rather than packaged meals), fresh fruit (other than citrus, strawberries or avocado) and fresh herbs (instead of spices like chilli or ketchup). Vitamin C is also said to alleviate allergy symptoms.

Bernadette says lifestyle choices should go hand in hand with advice from your pharmacist.

She said: “Hay fever makes for a miserable experience and someone who suffers badly would probably try anything. But it’s a big ask to tell people to cut out basic, everyday items.

“If you are sensitive to pollen you can’t get rid of pollen during hay fever season – so lifestyle changes will not eradicate the need for a treatment plan – whether that be an antihistamine tablet, eye drops or a nasal spray.

“It’s about balance – living the best life you can, but realising sometimes you have to get help and the right support.

“That includes the right advice, the right medicine and using it correctly.

“This will give you the best results.”