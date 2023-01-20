Brave volunteers to walk through fire to raise cash for Maggie’s Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first Firewalk at the new Maggie’s Centre in Dundee will be held tonight to raise cash for the cancer support charity.

Experts will guide volunteers as they tread across hot embers for un ultimate fundraising challenge.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on November 18 last year, but was rearranged to January 20 due to adverse weather.

Anne Bell, centre fundraiser for Maggie’s Dundee, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our first Firewalk at our beautiful centre.

“We currently have 35 walkers braving the flames, with a few limited spaces remaining.

“I hope that our firewalkers will have a great night whilst raising vital funds and awareness for Maggie’s, enabling us to continue to support people with cancer and their family and friends”.

Registration for the remaining spaces costs £20, and donations can be made via JustGiving. The Firewalk begins at 17.30 on January 20.