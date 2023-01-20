Brave volunteers to walk through fire to raise cash for Maggie’s Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brave volunteers to walk through fire to raise cash for Maggie’s Dundee

By Rebecca Baird
January 20 2023, 6.00am
Maggies volunteers will walk through fire to raise cash for the charity. Image: Maggie's Dundee.
Maggies volunteers will walk through fire to raise cash for the charity. Image: Maggie's Dundee.

The first Firewalk at the new Maggie’s Centre in Dundee will be held tonight to raise cash for the cancer support charity.

Experts will guide volunteers as they tread across hot embers for un ultimate fundraising challenge.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on November 18 last year, but was rearranged to January 20 due to adverse weather.

Anne Bell, centre fundraiser for Maggie’s Dundee, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our first Firewalk at our beautiful centre.

Maggie's Dundee aims to help anyone who has been affected by cancer
Maggie's Dundee aims to help anyone who has been affected by cancer.

“We currently have 35 walkers braving the flames, with a few limited spaces remaining.

“I hope that our firewalkers will have a great night whilst raising vital funds and awareness for Maggie’s, enabling us to continue to support people with cancer and their family and friends”.

Registration for the remaining spaces costs £20, and donations can be made via JustGiving. The Firewalk begins at 17.30 on January 20.

