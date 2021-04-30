Scottish Asda text scam warning after locals targeted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scots have been warned about an Asda text scam that is targeting people across the country.

Texts sent to mobiles include claims such as ‘your Asda order is out for delivery’ and link to websites supposedly allowing recipients to track their shopping order and view a delivery note.

But the website URL is not an Asda address, with scammers said to be using these links in a bid to obtain personal finance details.

It has been reported that the text scam also involves messages mimicking texts from Morrisons.

One Scottish councillor, Mark Brown, revealed he received the Asda scam text in the early hours of Friday morning.

This is the latest delivery scam in recent weeks, with a number of consumers reporting text messages regarding deliveries, some of these containing links to download an app.

These ‘FluBot Android scams’ by scammers use false claims of deliveries by carriers such as DHL to install malware on the mobile devices of the consumers being targeted.

‘Check your online account or call the supermarket directly’

Scots can report scams to Scotland’s national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, which is operated by Advice Direct Scotland and includes the ‘ScamWatch’ reporting tool.

This allows information to be shared with Trading Standards teams and authorities.

Anyone who thinks they have been scammed should contact Advice Direct Scotland for free, impartial and practical advice.

Marjorie Gibson, head of operations with Advice Direct Scotland, which runs consumeradvice.scot, said: “Scammers have adapted to the coronavirus pandemic to prey on Scots, and with the rise in online supermarket shopping this latest scam is particularly concerning.

“It’s increasingly difficult to spot scams and there is absolutely no shame in being caught out, as the scammers’ tactics are very convincing.

“Supermarkets like Asda will never ask for personal information through text messages, and consumers should remember to never click on suspicious links.

Free advice

“Anyone who receives a text like this should contact the supermarket for verification, and scams can be reported to us at scamwatch.scot so that we can compile data.

“If you think you are the victim of a scam, get in touch with our team for free advice.”

In their weekly update, Trading Standards Scotland said about the Asda text scam: “With more people shopping online during the pandemic, it is likely that these scam calls and messages will reach people who have actually placed online grocery orders with supermarkets.

“If you have recently placed an online order with a supermarket and are unsure whether a call or message about the order is genuine, check your online account or call the supermarket directly using a contact number found on their official website.

“Don’t click on links in unexpected text messages or emails and never give any details to a cold caller.”