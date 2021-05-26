Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Many in Tayside will enjoy sunshine this weekend as the weather looks to improve with the mercury set to rise after one of the coldest Mays on record.

Met Office weather forecasters have predicted a dry and warm weekend, with temperatures reaching 20°C or above.

Showers throughout the day on Wednesday, May 26 are expected to dry out heading into the early evening.

Across central Scotland, Tayside and Fife forecasters have predicted maximum temperatures of 18°C on Thursday.

In Dundee on Thursday, the best of the sun is expected from around 3pm onwards, but current predictions suggest it will be bright and warm throughout the day.

Sunshine expected across Scotland

Forecasters say people should expect a similar picture across Fife, Perth and Angus.

The Met Office said: “Cloudy start in places, otherwise a dry day with some spells of sunshine.

“Feeling much warmer than of late although onshore breezes keeping eastern coastal districts a little cooler. Maximum temperature 18°C.”

Friday will be cloudy but warm across the region, with the mercury rising to highs of 15°C in parts of Perth and Kinross.

Weekend weather forecast

Heading into the weekend, it is predicted there will be less cloud, with periods of bright sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures could reach 17°C in parts of Fife, and it could be even warmed in parts of Perth and Kinross based on current projections.

In Forfar, locals can expect max temperatures of 16°C throughout the day, with a similar “feels like” temperature.

Sunday will be warmest day, according to the forecast, with some parts of Scotland set to be as warm as Rome in Italy.

Perth and Kinross could see the temperature rise above 20°C in the afternoon, with similar temperatures expected in Fife and Dundee.

Next week

“Dry, bright and warm over the weekend, perhaps an odd shower over the hills,” the Met Office said.

The sunshine will continue into early next week, but some weather forecasts predict a return of showers later.

It comes after one of the wettest Mays in over 100 years, according to weather expert Marco Petagna.

‘One of the wettest Mays on record’

“The greater chance of settled weather comes after one of, if not the, wettest Mays on record,” the Met Office spokesman said.

“It’s also extremely likely to be the first spring on record with the maximum temperature in March,” he said.

Ladbrokes has slashed their odds on this month going down as the wettest May on record.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks as though this summer could well be a washout with record-breaking rain set to fall over the coming weeks and months.”