Met Office say over half of Scots caught out by winter weather

Over half of Scots were unprepared for severe winter weather like Storm Darcy according to new research by the Met Office.

Blizzards brought chaos to Tayside and Fife earlier this year after heavy snowfall, but the study shows many felt they weren’t prepared for the icy conditions.

Of the 2,000 adults across Britain who were surveyed, 44% said they were caught out due to a lack of preparation.

Many told the Met Office of activities being interrupted, whilst a quarter of almost dealt with power cuts and 19% experienced a boiler breakdown.

Storm Darcy, which took place across February and March this year, saw schools closed and roads blocked across Fife and Dundee.

Almost half of respondents suggested that disruption to travel was one of the impacts that caused them the most problems.

The Met Office said this highlighted the importance of preparing vehicles for winter travel and making contingency plans for times of severe weather.

The survey comes as the Met Office launches its winter #WeatherReady campaign, aiming to help the public to be prepared ahead of potential severe weather.

Supported by the UK Government, WeatherReady brings together expert advice on travel, protecting property and looking after health and wellbeing to help the public stay prepared for any weather.

It highlighted the importance of basic steps like checking the weather forecast daily, which over half of those surveyed said they do.

Three quarters of people questioned said they felt prepared for winter weather this year, with over half of people adjusting their heating systems to help stave off the cold.

In addition, 62% of those with vulnerable neighbours say they would check in on them during times of severe weather.

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt MP said that by following simple steps the country could reduce the impact of severe weather.

She said: “The UK faces the risk of severe weather throughout the year.

“From central government through to individuals and communities, we must all be prepared and we all have a role to play in minimising the impact it can have on us.

“The Met Office WeatherReady campaign reminds us all to think ahead and consider how we might be impacted by severe weather this coming winter.”

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, added: “It’s great that three-quarters of the public surveyed say they feel prepared ahead of the winter weather but this shouldn’t lead to complacency when there are simple steps everyone can take so they are better prepared for severe weather.

“People can be affected by severe winter weather in different ways and it’s important for everyone to be aware of the impacts severe weather can bring.

“With WeatherReady, we work with experts around the country to provide the UK public with advice to help them stay safe throughout the year.”