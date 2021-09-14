Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office say over half of Scots caught out by winter weather

By Alasdair Clark
September 14 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 14 2021, 10.01am
Over half of Scots said they weren't prepared for winter weather
Over half of Scots were unprepared for severe winter weather like Storm Darcy according to new research by the Met Office.

Blizzards brought chaos to Tayside and Fife earlier this year after heavy snowfall, but the study shows many felt they weren’t prepared for the icy conditions.

Of the 2,000 adults across Britain who were surveyed, 44% said they were caught out due to a lack of preparation.

Many told the Met Office of activities being interrupted, whilst a quarter of almost dealt with power cuts and 19%  experienced a boiler breakdown.

Storm Darcy, which took place across February and March this year, saw schools closed and roads blocked across Fife and Dundee.

The Met Office said simple steps like checking the weather forecast could reduce the impact

Almost half of respondents suggested that disruption to travel was one of the impacts that caused them the most problems.

The Met Office said this highlighted the importance of preparing vehicles for winter travel and making contingency plans for times of severe weather.

The survey comes as the Met Office launches its winter #WeatherReady campaign, aiming to help the public to be prepared ahead of potential severe weather.

Dundee after Storm Darcy blanketed the city with snow earlier this year

Supported by the UK Government, WeatherReady brings together expert advice on travel, protecting property and looking after health and wellbeing to help the public stay prepared for any weather.

It highlighted the importance of basic steps like checking the weather forecast daily, which over half of those surveyed said they do.

Three quarters of people questioned said they felt prepared for winter weather this year, with over half of people adjusting their heating systems to help stave off the cold.

In addition, 62% of those with vulnerable neighbours say they would check in on them during times of severe weather.

The WinterReady campaign will prepare people for severe weather

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt MP said that by following simple steps the country could reduce the impact of severe weather.

She said: “The UK faces the risk of severe weather throughout the year.

“From central government through to individuals and communities, we must all be prepared and we all have a role to play in minimising the impact it can have on us.

“The Met Office WeatherReady campaign reminds us all to think ahead and consider how we might be impacted by severe weather this coming winter.”

Three quarter said they were ready for winter this year

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, added: “It’s great that three-quarters of the public surveyed say they feel prepared ahead of the winter weather but this shouldn’t lead to complacency when there are simple steps everyone can take so they are better prepared for severe weather.

“People can be affected by severe winter weather in different ways and it’s important for everyone to be aware of the impacts severe weather can bring.

“With WeatherReady, we work with experts around the country to provide the UK public with advice to help them stay safe throughout the year.”

