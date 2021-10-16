COP26: Barack Obama to meet youth activists in Glasgow during climate summit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former US President Barack Obama is to join thousands of world leaders and dignitaries for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow where he will meet with youth activists.

It comes as the White House confirmed current President Joe Biden will attend the summit in November.

COP26 is expected to be one of the largest events Scotland has ever hosted, with 30,000 set to attend the conference.

As well as world leaders and dignitaries, groups working on tackling climate change will also attend.

A spokeswoman for Barack Obama confirmed the 44th US President would be visiting Glasgow.

“He will lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us – governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society,” she said.

Mr Obama will reportedly meet with youth climate activists during the visit, with COP26 scheduled to run from October 31 to November 12.

The US delegation will include Mr Obama, Joe Biden and other high-level officials from America.

The Queen is also expected to join the conference alongside senior politicians from across the UK, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.