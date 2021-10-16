Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COP26: Barack Obama to meet youth activists in Glasgow during climate summit

By Alasdair Clark
October 16 2021, 11.06am Updated: October 16 2021, 11.28am
Barack Obama will speak with youth activists during the summit

Former US President Barack Obama is to join thousands of world leaders and dignitaries for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow where he will meet with youth activists.

It comes as the White House confirmed current President Joe Biden will attend the summit in November.

COP26 is expected to be one of the largest events Scotland has ever hosted, with 30,000 set to attend the conference.

As well as world leaders and dignitaries, groups working on tackling climate change will also attend.

A flag with a picture of earth on it alongside text relating to COP26 Glasgow
COP26 is being held in Glasgow this November.

A spokeswoman for Barack Obama confirmed the 44th US President would be visiting Glasgow.

“He will lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us – governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society,” she said.

Mr Obama will reportedly meet with youth climate activists during the visit, with COP26 scheduled to run from October 31 to November 12.

The US delegation will include Mr Obama, Joe Biden and other high-level officials from America.

The Queen is also expected to join the conference alongside senior politicians from across the UK, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

