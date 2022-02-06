Police hunt for man who assaulted a 24-year-old in Perth attempted robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hunt for man who assaulted a 24-year-old in Perth attempted robbery

By Amie Flett
February 6 2022, 1.11pm
The incident happened in the Malvina Place area of Perth.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to break in to a house in Perth and assaulted a 24-year-old man.

The suspect attempted to force his way into a property in the Malvina Place area of Perth at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Officers say the attempted robber assaulted and demanded money from a 24-year-old man during the incident.

The victim is said to have sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Suspect spoke with ‘local accent’

Police have described the suspect as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build who spoke with a local accent.

It is suspected he is around 40-years-old and was wearing a black and blue hooded puffer jacket and jeans during the time of the incident.

Police have asked for anyone with information around the incident to get in touch.

Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “Fortunately no one was seriously injured and nothing was taken but the occupants of the property were left shaken by what happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or afterwards to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2615 of Saturday, 5 February, 2022.

