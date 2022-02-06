Police hunt for man who assaulted a 24-year-old in Perth attempted robbery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to break in to a house in Perth and assaulted a 24-year-old man.

The suspect attempted to force his way into a property in the Malvina Place area of Perth at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Officers say the attempted robber assaulted and demanded money from a 24-year-old man during the incident.

The victim is said to have sustained minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Suspect spoke with ‘local accent’

Police have described the suspect as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build who spoke with a local accent.

It is suspected he is around 40-years-old and was wearing a black and blue hooded puffer jacket and jeans during the time of the incident.

Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “Fortunately no one was seriously injured and nothing was taken but the occupants of the property were left shaken by what happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or afterwards to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist officers with their enquiries should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2615 of Saturday, 5 February, 2022.