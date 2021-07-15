News / Angus & The Mearns £36 million Carnoustie housing project about to begin By Graham Brown July 15 2021, 12.16pm Updated: July 15 2021, 10.34pm An architect's impression of the Greenlaw Park Development. Work is about to get underway on the first phase of a £36 million Carnoustie housing development. Persimmon Homes North Scotland are to build nearly 200 new homes at Upper Victoria as part of a wider residential and business park plan. The new development, named Greenlaw Park, received the green light from Angus councillors in February. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]