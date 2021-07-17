Angus community bulletin board

The week’s regular collection of community news from around Angus.

Classic bikers honour Derek

The Scottish Classic Motorcycle Club enjoyed a turnout of around 300 machines for an event in honour of popular club figure Derek Horne.

Derek, from Monifieth, recently passed away following a battle with prostate cancer and was honoured at the club’s first Wee Smokey Run since the pandemic outbreak.

Part of the car park at Arbroath’s Meadowbank Inn was named ‘BMW corner’ in recognition of his enthusiasm for the German marque.

A collection for prostate cancer research raised more than £600.

Bikers travelled from the Lothians, Aberdeen and Edinburgh to join dozens of Tayside regulars.

The Wee Smokey runs have raised money for a string of good causes. They regularly feature classic and racing bikes, as well as sidecar combinations and trikes.

Sir Chris backing Monifieth Rotary Club golf day

Multiple world champion and Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy has praised the efforts of Monifieth and District Rotary Club to raise funds for a cause close to his heart.

The club is organising a charity team golf tournament over Monifieth Medal Course on Sunday August 29, with the Scottish Association for Mental Health as the principal beneficiary.

SAMH ambassador Sir Chris said: “I have been proud to support SAMH and the mental health cause for well over a decade.

“In that time I have seen the difference that they and others are having on reducing stigma and helping people to open up.

“That includes the support of brilliant groups like the Rotary Club of Monifieth and District who support SAMH and are doing something amazing for Scotland’s mental health through their golf day.”

The golf tournament is for teams of three, male, female or mixed, with the best two Stableford scores on each hole to count.

Prizes include £4,000 for a hole in one at the 11th hole on the challenging Open qualifying course.

In a difficult year for fundraising the club is still offering a number of places for teams.

Details at www.monifiethrotary.club or by email to golf@monifiethrotary.club.

Club president Neil Ferguson said: “We are delighted to have the backing of Sir Chris for our major charity fundraising event of the year.

“Many people have supported our charity efforts year after year. We are pleased to see many return this year and would like to welcome many more to what is always an enjoyable and worthwhile day at Monifieth.”

Brechin gardens open to visitors

A collection of gardens across Brechin will open their gates on July 25 and 25.

Money raised is going to Brechin Cathedral, Brechin Healthcare Group and Scotland’s Gardens Scheme designated charities.

The gardens include Andover primary’s transformation of a forgotten corner of the school grounds, Brechin Cathedral allotments and the Brechin in Bloom community garden on Montrose Street, which began in 2015.

Private gardens at 4 North Latch Road, 9 Pearse Street, Bishop’s Walk in Argyll Street, Latchlea at 17a North Latch Road, Lower Duncraig, 2 Castle Street and Rosehill West at 15c North Latch Road will also open from noon to 5pm each day.

Tickets and tea will be available at the Cathedral Hall, with tickets also available at the gardens.

Royal Marine bikers’ boost for Arbroath RNLI

Generous bikers have raised more than £2,000 for the RNLI at an Arbroath lifeboat station.

Hundreds of enthusiasts, the majority from the Royal Marines bike club, attended the event where they met members of the lifeboat crew and local guild.

Music was provided by accordionist Robert Howat.

Pension plea

Angus Council’s recently appointed Older People’s Champion has urged local OAPs to make sure they are claiming Pension Credit they could entitled to.

Research has shown four in ten older people who could be claiming Pension Credit could be missing out.

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine said: “Age Scotland has a campaign called Check In Cash Out and you can check whether you’re getting the right amount of income by either phoning their free, confidential helpline on 0800 12 44 222 or visit their website www.age.scot/CheckInCashOut.

“Their advisors understand that the system can seem complicated so they will provide straightforward information and advice and can perform a social security entitlement check. Isn’t it worth a try?”

