Police charge man, 18, in connection with cyber attack on Angus school

Police have charged a 18-year-old man in connection with alleged cyber attack on a High School in Angus.

An investigation was launched following an incident Monday, June 7 relating to the alleged breach of personal data connected with Brechin High School.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a cyber attack pertaining to a High School in Angus which happened on Monday, 7 June, 2021.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”