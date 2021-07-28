News / Angus & The Mearns Police charge man, 18, in connection with cyber attack on Angus school By Neil Henderson July 28 2021, 8.59pm Updated: July 29 2021, 1.12pm Police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with the cyber attack. Police have charged a 18-year-old man in connection with alleged cyber attack on a High School in Angus. An investigation was launched following an incident Monday, June 7 relating to the alleged breach of personal data connected with Brechin High School. A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a cyber attack pertaining to a High School in Angus which happened on Monday, 7 June, 2021. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up