Angus couple in effort to protect horses and cyclists on the roads

A nationwide event has been arranged to raise awareness of dangerous driving next to “vulnerable road users.”

Stuart and Nicki Masterson, from Pitkennedy, are hosting the Angus leg of the event.

“My wife and I are keen horse riders,” said Stuart, 51.

“We’ve both witnessed incidents of drivers too fast or too slow next to horses, or even coming far too close.

“Cyclists are guilty of the same thing, and other horse riders as well.”

The pair hope that the event will encourage road users to give vulnerable horse riders and cyclists more room while passing them. They hope this will reduce injuries and fatalities in the long run.

Awareness ride

The nationwide event encourages horse riders to arrange an “awareness ride” out and about their own local area.

These rides will happen across the UK to encourage road users to pass them slowly with a wide berth.

“We hope the event will raise awareness of the need to pass wide and slow,” said Stuart.

“Hopefully it’ll encourage road users to be more considerate when passing each other.

“It’s not just drivers, or riders, or cyclists who are guilty, so we’re keen on a holistic approach that encourages everyone to be more thoughtful.”

‘Horrific injuries’

The Angus event will take place on Sunday September 19 and 11am.

It will begin in Pitkennedy and follow a 20km circular route through Brechin and back on a mixture of B-roads, paths and forest tracks.

The group will stop at the equestrian centre for a meet and greet with refreshments.

“The event began after a young lass and a horse in England suffered horrific injuries after being dragged along by a car,” said Mr Masterson.

“She survived, but that should never have happened.

“As well as that, around two horses are killed every year just on UK roads by dangerous drivers.”

Organisers have liaised with the local police and council to raise awareness of the Pass Wide and Slow message.

There will also be several marshals present for safety and direction along the route. A map will be provided prior to the event.