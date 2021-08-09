Vehicle exclusion zones to continue at Angus primary schools during new term

Vehicle exclusion zones are to remain in place at a number of Angus primary schools when pupils return this week.

Ferryden Primary School, Muirfield Primary School and Langlands Primary School are all set to continue with the restrictions as part of an 18-month trial.

As pupils return on Wednesday August 11, vehicles — excluding emergency services, residents with permit holders and blue badge holders — will be unable to enter certain streets.

Angus Council’s communities committee convener, councillor Mark Salmond, said the new measures have already resulted in “better air quality” since they were introduced.

The local authority will continue to monitor the situation during the length of the trial before a decision will be made on making the move permanent.

It is hoped the changes will continue to encourage families in Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar to walk or cycle to school ahead of returning to the classroom.

‘We’ll keep monitoring this’

Councillor Salmond added: “The school exclusion zones introduced around three school in Angus will continue when children return to school on Wednesday.

“We’ll be looking at certain markers throughout the trial including air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the update of active travel by pupils and families.

“Early indications are already showing that the restriction of vehicles within the zones have resulted in better air quality, reducing the exposure of harmful pollution to pupils from vehicles to pupils.

“We’ll keep monitoring this during the 18-month trial before the council decides whether or not to make these changes permanent.”

Exclusion zone times

Traffic exclusion zones will be in place from all schools from 8.30am and will remain in place until 9.15am at Langlands Primary School.

Both Ferryden Primary School and Muirfield Primary School will have the restrictions in place until 9.30am.

Angus Council confirmed all three schools will have restrictions in place in the afternoon from 2.45pm until 3.45pm.