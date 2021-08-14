Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Cocaine Cowboys: Angus podcaster lands interview with drug kingpin from Netflix series

By James Simpson
August 14 2021, 6.30am Updated: August 14 2021, 9.29am
Decca Heggie
Decca Heggie

An Angus podcaster has gone from interviewing “local hardmen” to associates of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in a matter of months.

Decca Heggie hasn’t been resting on his laurels as his The Official All or Nothing Podcast goes from strength to strength.

The former bareknuckle boxer has been knuckling down to bag some notorious figures from the criminal underworld as he sees his YouTube subscriptions soar into the thousands.

In recent months the actor and podcaster has been conducting interviews with John Alite, a former Gambino crime family associate in New York, among others.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

With the recent release of Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami on Netflix, Decca saw an opportunity to approach one of the docuseries’ central characters, Jorge Valdes.

Valdes started off his working life for the Federal Reserve Bank before becoming a Miami drug kingpin during the lucrative years for the cartels in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Jorge Valdes

The Cuban native was head of operation in the US for the Medellín Cartel and worked closely with drug lord Pablo Escobar — earning as much as a million dollars per month.

After being sentenced to over 10 years imprisonment on cocaine related charges, the former drug mogul turned his life around following his release in the mid-nineties.

Decca said the prospect of interviewing Valdes live on YouTube on Tuesday August 17 is something he is “relishing”.

‘I’m absolutely thriving off it’

He added: “I’d actually just watched the docuseries on Netflix and I saw the role Valdes had played in the Miami drug scene.

“I literally just emailed him about coming on the show and within an hour he’d responded and agreed to come on.

“From interviewing local hardmen to the one of America’s biggest drug dealers has just shown me how the series has grown.

“I’ll be going live with him and the fact it is live is something I’m absolutely thriving off. During recent interviews we’ve had some great raw moments — anything can happen.

“I’m relishing hearing Jorge Valdes’ story. I’ve done a lot of research into his backstory and I can’t wait to have him on.

“Jorge has told us the movie Scarface, starring Al Pacino, was based on his life so I think this will be a really fascinating interview.”

Switching to TV

He added: “One thing we’ve been working on for all our recent interviews is kind of diversifying what we are doing.

“We’ve transformed more into a ‘podumentary’ with some of our recent offerings. Mixing historical content with live interviews is a format that has really worked for us.

“It has been really exciting to see the work the editing team have been able to do to help this all come together.

Decca will be conducting the interview from his Montrose base.

“The podcast series now has over 13,000 subscribers and we really are planning on taking this to the next level.

“I always believed we had a great format and the appetite is there for people who want to hear these people’s stories.

“Our ambition would be to try and transfer the format into a television offering in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]