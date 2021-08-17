Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Break-in at Arbroath Harbour causes hundreds of pounds worth of damage

By Alasdair Clark
August 17 2021, 9.19am Updated: August 17 2021, 10.04am
Arbroath Harbour where the house breaking took place
The theft took place on the harbour's south pier

A break-in at a storage unit at Arbroath Harbour caused hundreds of pounds of damage.

Pots of paint and small fishing knives were stolen in the theft, which is said to have occurred between 12.30pm on Saturday, August 14, and 4.30am the following day.

A storage shed door was forced open during the break in causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

Appeal for information, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking to a storage area on the South Pier at Arbroath, which happened between 12.30pm Saturday August 14 – 4.30am Sunday August 15.

Police are appealing for information

“One of the storage shed’s doors was forced open causing hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage, and some pots of paint and small fishing knives were stolen from within.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1642 of 15th August.”

