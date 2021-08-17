Break-in at Arbroath Harbour causes hundreds of pounds worth of damage

A break-in at a storage unit at Arbroath Harbour caused hundreds of pounds of damage.

Pots of paint and small fishing knives were stolen in the theft, which is said to have occurred between 12.30pm on Saturday, August 14, and 4.30am the following day.

A storage shed door was forced open during the break in causing hundreds of pounds of damage.

Appeal for information, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking to a storage area on the South Pier at Arbroath, which happened between 12.30pm Saturday August 14 – 4.30am Sunday August 15.

“One of the storage shed’s doors was forced open causing hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage, and some pots of paint and small fishing knives were stolen from within.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1642 of 15th August.”