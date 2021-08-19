Forfar public’s chance to air views on £50 million 245-house planning bid

Forfar folk now have the chance to say what they think of plans for a 245-house town expansion.

Local developer Guild Homes has launched a public consultation on their bid for the £50 million farmland development west of their Strathmore Fields development at Turfbeg.

The planned site stretches towards the Kirriemuir road junction on the Forfar bypass.

The land to the north west of Garth Farm is not currently zoned for housing. It is adjacent to the town’s development boundary.

But it sits next to the company’s Strathmore Fields development, where the firm is building more than 230 houses next to Forfar community campus.

Virtual Q&A

The online consultation runs until September 13.

A virtual question and answer session has also been scheduled for August 26.

It runs from 1pm to 7pm at www.turfbegwestconsultation.co.uk/

Company managing director Mark Guild said: “Guild Homes are keen to obtain the views of the community on their proposals for an extension to the current development site at Strathmore Fields.

“This proposal is for a further site to the west of the ongoing development site to provide a further 245 houses including 61 affordable units.

“It is clear from the success of our ongoing development that the Turfbeg area is where people want to live.

“The site provides excellent links to the town and the community campus.”

Draft plans propose a range of house types from one-bedroom flats to five-bed family homes.

Mr Guild said: “The proposed development site offers excellent connectivity to the existing services and facilities at Forfar community campus and the town centre.

“A new pedestrian and cycle link connecting Strathmore Fields to Forfar Loch and the core path routes to the town centre and Orchardbank business park would be created.”

Local services

Planning councillors have already raised concerns around the pressure on local GP surgeries and primary school capacity.

Mr Guild added: “We would wish to provide assurances that our application will be fully informed by all relevant statutory consultees in terms of the impact of the development on existing infrastructure.

“In addition, we have obtained a detailed education impact assessment to ensure the extension to the existing development can be adequately accommodated.”

“Guild Homes are a local company employing a local workforce with an excellent reputation for delivering quality homes in Angus.

“The proposed development site offers a sustainable and logical development which will connect seamlessly with the ongoing development at Strathmore Fields.”

“The purpose of the consultation is to understand the views of the local community as the final design and layout is developed.”