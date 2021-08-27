Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
If you go down to Brechin today…Teddy treat makes pandemic a bit more bear-able for all 280 pupils at Angus primary

By Graham Brown
August 27 2021, 4.00pm
Andover P7 pupils (from left) Harry Duncan, Lucas Burns, Alysha White, Dalin Keith, Holleigh Dickie and Sahara Halfpenny with their memory bears. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
A little cuddle in a cute t-shirt is being given to every youngster at an Angus primary school as a pat on the back for bearing up to the challenges of the pandemic.

All 280 children in the nursery and primary classes at Andover in Brechin are being gifted a personalised memory bear as a reminder of how great they were during the tough times of lockdown.

The Andover handover is a £3,500 gesture from the school’s thriving parent group.

Andover P7 pupils (front from left) Holleigh Dickie, Alysha White and Harry Duncan and (back) Sahara Halfpenny, Dalin Keith and Lucas Burns with their memory teddies. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It wanted to do something for the entire roll now they are back in the classroom with their pals.

Parent group chairwoman Gemma Keith said: “We had some money sitting in the bank and just felt that since the kids had had such a miserable year we wanted to give them a little treat.

“We thought about a trip, but that still couldn’t go ahead under the circumstances.

“And we felt that if we let it go on too long then we’d miss the chance of doing something nice for them.

“That’s when the idea of the memory bears came up.

“So we ordered up a teddy for every child in the nursery and the 13 different classes.”

Thank you message

The bears have each pupils name on them, with the parent group logo on the back.

An accompanying note includes the message: “This is a constant memory for you all to keep until you are grown up and you can remember how clever and great you were at home schooling (twice!).

Gemma added: “For some of the nursery children and younger pupils it might become a favourite cuddly toy.

“But for others it’ll be tucked away in a cupboard or put up in the attic.

“Then one day the bear might be brought out and the memories of schooldays will come flooding back.”

“We also wanted to keep the money locally, so G&A Trading in Brechin got the bears for us and we’re really pleased with them.

“We do a lot of fundraising and normally take in £2,500 from our Christmas fair alone.

“Obviously we’ve missed out on that, but we have managed to run successful other fundraisers during lockdown. We just felt it was a nice thing to spend some money on a treat for the children.”

Strong school community

Andover deputy head teacher Jane Waddell said: “It’s a nice way to say thank you to all the children – they have been amazing all the way through.

“We’ve such a good team at Andover.

“Staff work really hard to keep the nurturing ethos and if anything the pandemic has made the relationships even stronger.

“We are also so lucky to have such a great parent group. We work so closely together and that makes a big difference.”

