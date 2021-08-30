Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strathmore Rugby Club girls and women open day event is a winner

By Graham Brown
August 30 2021, 12.00pm Updated: August 30 2021, 1.52pm
Young players at the Strathmore RFC open day. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Strathmore Rugby Club has scored an early winner with its new initiative to encourage more girls and women into the game.

With the backing of the Scottish Rugby Union, the Inchmacoble club kicked off the new initiative at a successful open day which drew more than 50 players of all ages and abilities.

The Strathie open day enjoyed a good turnout.
The new campaign focuses on how rugby is more than just a game and offers friendships, fun and opportunities.

Its objective is to encourage girls and women regardless of their experience, age or fitness levels, to think of rugby as a viable sport for them to enjoy.

Strathie chairman Stefan Elertowicz said Sunday’s successful event was a further step towards building the community aspect of the club.

He said: “We already have a well-established senior women’s team which is massive for Strathmore RFC.

“We want to encourage more girls to take up rugby and provide them with a pathway that enables them to continue their rugby experience through strong links with the rugby club and the local schools.

“Female participation is key to the sport’s long-term future.

“It is something we will continue to push at the club and within the wider community through our new campaign.”

Andy Cummins, regional manager for SRU Caledonia Midlands “Strathmore RFC open day is a fantastic return to rugby for all its members and the local community.

Sofie Mallinson, 11, from Kirriemuir enjoyed the event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“It is also a real celebration of the great work the club has achieved in promoting and growing women and girls’ rugby in the region with their previous and newly-launched campaign”.

Anyone interested in finding out about the opportunities for girls and women at Strathmore should email chairman@strathiesharks.co.uk

