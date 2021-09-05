Steven Parsley: Carnoustie Coastguard and citizen of year dies aged 73

Steven Parsley, an auxiliary Coastguard in Carnoustie for 41 years, local roadsweeper, and 2006 citizen of the year, has died aged 73.

He worked for local authorities in Angus for nearly 22 years, first on a manual round in Carnoustie and then on a mechanised route in Monifieth.

It was for his services to his community that Steven was honoured by being named citizen of the year.

He was born in Hull to George (Pat) Parsley and his wife Lucy Ann.

George had served in the Royal Navy, including during the Second World War on minesweepers.

His father, who had been born in Hawick, then joined the Coastguard service and the family moved to Cromarty.

George was later posted to Carnoustie Coastguard Station and Steven was educated at Carnoustie Secondary School.

When Steven left school, he worked in the grocery department of the Co-op before taking up a job in the laundry, then situated on the south side of Ravensby Road.

He also had a spell at William Low grocers before taking up a post at Anderson Grice, then at Kennerty Daries in Lochend Road for 10 years.

In 1970, Steven married Alice Hunter, of Mains of Panmure, at Holyrood Church, Carnoustie.

Steven was inspired to join the Coastguard as an auxiliary by his father’s example.

His sister Margaret West said: “Steven grew up in a Coastguard family and the service played a major part in his life.

“When his wife died 20 years ago, the service kept him going. It was a way to serve but it also played a social function for him.”

Retiral

The most significant part of his working life was spent in local authority employment and despite his long term ill health, did not retire from Angus Council until the age of 65.

Steven used to play petanque at the old ice rink Maule Street Carnoustie and was a very keen and active member of the club.

He played in many tournaments over the years, including an exchange between Carnoustie and its twin town of Maule in France.

