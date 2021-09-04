Police appeal for information after trailer stolen in Carnoustie

Police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from a Carnoustie construction yard.

The theft, which took place between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 6.20am on Thursday, happened at a construction yard near the A92 at Upper Victoria.

The stolen property has been described as a one-ton twin-axle aluminium trailer measuring 4ft by 6ft.

It carried the registration SF14 UMG.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on the theft to come forward.

Trailer’s wheel broken in theft

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a trailer from a construction yard situated between Carnoustie and the A92 at #upper Victoria, which happened between 4:30pm Wednesday 1st – 6:20am Thursday 2nd September.

“The trailer is a one-ton twin-axle aluminium trailer measuring 4ft x 6ft, and carried the registration SF14 UMG and serial number DJL565 when taken.

“The trailer’s jockey wheel was broken off during the theft and it may carry other related damage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered this trailer for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0545 of 2nd September.”