News / Angus & The Mearns

Montrose assault leaves woman in hospital as teen, 15, arrested

By Alasdair Clark
September 16 2021, 4.16pm Updated: September 16 2021, 4.43pm
A 15-year-old was arrested.

A woman assaulted in Angus on Wednesday evening has been taken to hospital and a 15-year-old boy arrested, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Gighty Burn in Dubton, near Montrose, at around 10.40pm following reports a woman had been assaulted.

The woman was taken to hospital, whilst a 15-year-old male was arrested.

Police Scotland stressed there was no threat to the wider community.

A spokesperson added: “Around 10.40pm on Wednesday September 15, 2021, police received a report a woman had been assaulted in Gighty Burn, Dubton near Montrose.

“Emergency services attended and the lady was taken to hospital.

“A 15-year-old male has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

“There is no wider threat to the community.”

