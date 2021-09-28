Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brannan strikes schoolboy gold in historic ring return for Brechin Boxing Club

By Graham Brown
September 28 2021, 5.15pm
Brannan Brymer struck gold at the Boxing Scotland championships. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Brechin is back on the boxing map after young fighters took the town club to its first ring successes for decades.

Just two years after being re-formed in the setting of an old ‘tin-kirk’, Brechin boys scooped gold and silver medals at a Boxing Scotland junior finals event in Motherwell.

Young boxers Brannan Brymer, Alfie Murray, Ben Harrison, Alex Thomson and Eddie Hill with Brechin Boxing Club coach Jocky McLean. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The wins have delighted club coach Jocky McLean, who led the resurgence of the club which his great uncle coached in its 1970s heyday.

Brechin sent five fighters to the event which saw the cream of Scotland’s young talent battle it out over two weekends.

Gold medallist

Brannan Brymer delivered a fightback performance to take gold in the 72kg class, while Alfie Murray was the silver medallist in the 59kg category.

Alfie Murray (right) on the Ravenscraig podium after taking silver in the 59kg category.

Brechin barber Jocky said: “Over the two weekends of the competition there was some great boxing and all the boys did really well.

”Brannan’s fight was one of the best of the finals.

Brannan Brymer celebrates gold.

“He lost the first round, but I had a chat to him when he came back to the corner and he settled down and did really well.

“In the same 72kg class Alex was actually on the wrong end of a split decision so Brechin could have actually had two boxers through to face each other in the final.”

Devon Montgomery, Forgewood (Red) v Brannan Brymer, Brechin (Blue). 2007, 72kg Final.

Posted by Boxing Scotland on Saturday, 25 September 2021

Jocky added: “These will be the first boxing medals for Brechin boys in a long, long time.

“I’m really proud of the way they all boxed and it’s given a great buzz to the club,” Jocky added.

Brannan Brymer in training at the Brechin club. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

“We’re progressed from having no boxing club in Brechin a couple of years ago to now having

“We’ve also been asked by other clubs if we would like to take part in their home shows, so there is already respect out there for what we are doing at Brechin.

“It’s a real big achievement for us.”

Alfie Frederick Murray, Brechin (Red) v Cameron Howard, Broxburn (Blue). 2008, 59kg Final.

Posted by Boxing Scotland on Saturday, 25 September 2021

Boxing show

Plans are being laid for Brechin’s first boxing show in many years, hopefully taking place next spring.

The town club has a thriving membership of more than 100 and has also expanded into kickboxing.

Jocky is especially keen to make the sport more available to youngsters with autism and ADHD.

His great uncle, Tommy Love, led the club during the 60s and 70s.

In 2019, work began on the conversion of the Ebenezer Hall in Southesk Street as the club’s base.