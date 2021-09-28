Brannan strikes schoolboy gold in historic ring return for Brechin Boxing Club

Brechin is back on the boxing map after young fighters took the town club to its first ring successes for decades.

Just two years after being re-formed in the setting of an old ‘tin-kirk’, Brechin boys scooped gold and silver medals at a Boxing Scotland junior finals event in Motherwell.

The wins have delighted club coach Jocky McLean, who led the resurgence of the club which his great uncle coached in its 1970s heyday.

Brechin sent five fighters to the event which saw the cream of Scotland’s young talent battle it out over two weekends.

Gold medallist

Brannan Brymer delivered a fightback performance to take gold in the 72kg class, while Alfie Murray was the silver medallist in the 59kg category.

Brechin barber Jocky said: “Over the two weekends of the competition there was some great boxing and all the boys did really well.

”Brannan’s fight was one of the best of the finals.

“He lost the first round, but I had a chat to him when he came back to the corner and he settled down and did really well.

“In the same 72kg class Alex was actually on the wrong end of a split decision so Brechin could have actually had two boxers through to face each other in the final.”

Devon Montgomery, Forgewood (Red) v Brannan Brymer, Brechin (Blue). 2007, 72kg Final. Posted by Boxing Scotland on Saturday, 25 September 2021

Jocky added: “These will be the first boxing medals for Brechin boys in a long, long time.

“I’m really proud of the way they all boxed and it’s given a great buzz to the club,” Jocky added.

“We’re progressed from having no boxing club in Brechin a couple of years ago to now having

“We’ve also been asked by other clubs if we would like to take part in their home shows, so there is already respect out there for what we are doing at Brechin.

“It’s a real big achievement for us.”

Alfie Frederick Murray, Brechin (Red) v Cameron Howard, Broxburn (Blue). 2008, 59kg Final. Posted by Boxing Scotland on Saturday, 25 September 2021

Boxing show

Plans are being laid for Brechin’s first boxing show in many years, hopefully taking place next spring.

The town club has a thriving membership of more than 100 and has also expanded into kickboxing.

Jocky is especially keen to make the sport more available to youngsters with autism and ADHD.

His great uncle, Tommy Love, led the club during the 60s and 70s.

In 2019, work began on the conversion of the Ebenezer Hall in Southesk Street as the club’s base.