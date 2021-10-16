Montrose men’s support service expands into new premises

An error occurred. Please try again.

A service aimed at helping men in Montrose has grown from strength to strength, moving into new premises.

Mandown was set up and launched in June by Mary Urquhart, a mother-of-four from the Angus town who felt there was not enough support for men in various aspects of life.

The service was previously based at Montrose Roselea JFC’s ground and used the full building.

Volunteers vowed to try to help boys and men with “literally anything” when they launched the service earlier this year.

It has been so successful they have had to find new premises in the High Street, something Mary said will help make them more accessible.

It was opened on Friday afternoon by Angus North MSP Mairi Gougeoun MSP, a keen supporter of the service.

Mary said: “I’m excited. It’s definitely an exciting time.

“The volume of people we have coming in right now is phenomenal.

“We get such a range of people that use the service.

“It’s not just one group, it’s everybody.

“We have both men and women come here, who sit on the sofa from 75-year-olds to 20-year-olds who want a cup of tea and a chat.

“It is such an amazing feeling to have grown and expanded but sad as at the same time because there is such a need for a service like this.”

The new venue is significantly larger than its previous space.

Spread over three floors, there is a dedicated space for each of Mandown’s activities and an all-important space for those wanting a private chat, something not available before.

The amount of people using the service has definitely increased. We get a minimum of 13 a day. I feel happy that there’s something out there for them.

Mary said: “The amount of people using the service has definitely increased.

“We get a minimum of 13 a day.

“I feel happy there is something out there for them.

“When people have come in they say that if this wasn’t here they would have nowhere to go.

“Our previous space was great but we outgrew it in two weeks.

“There was just not enough space.”

Mandown’s opening times are 12pm until 6pm Monday, Thursday and Friday and 12pm until 8.30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Saturdays, it opens for a special service giving out surplus food from Greggs bakery.

Helping anyone who needs it

Those who visit Mandown can access a range of services and get help and advice with whatever they are needing, from furniture, clothing and showering to life skills, advice and support.

Mary said: “We’ll literally help with anything, and if we can’t help, we’ll find someone who can help you.

“If you just want to come out and have a cuppy and a chat with one of our workers you can also do that.

“There was multiple reasons why we set up but basically I’d had enough of there being a lack of support out there for everyone, but men in particular.

“They need support and to be able to feel as secure as anyone else. Some of the stories we have heard are heartbreaking.

“A lot of people who use the Greggs service end up staying for tea instead of taking it home and eating it alone.

“We’re taking away isolation and loneliness that way as well.

“A lot of people have made friends by coming here.

“Some people even stay the full six hours we are open.

“We don’t ever rush people, sometimes all they need is time.”

For more information on Mandown visit its Facebook page or join its Facebook group.