Kirriemuir Photography Club back in focus for new season

Kirriemuir Photographic Club members are back to holding regular meetings in the Northmuir Hall.

The group kept going during its last session with the Zoom meetings.

But it’s looking forward to a full programme of speakers, workshops, discussion and competitions between now and the annual awards ceremony in April.

The Angus club has been running since 2015.

It meets every second Wednesday evening.

Details are on the club website and guests are welcome.

The first competition of the session saw a good entry of members’ prints and digital images assessed by David Watson from Aberdeen.

Division One. 1 Alan Edwards, Waiting on the Whistle; 2 Iain Galbraith, Scene Through a Frosty Window; 3 Alan Belton, Common Wasp.

Div. Two. 1 Bob Smith, Scratch in Time; 2 Marlyn McInnes, Shipwrecked; 3= Bob Smith, Hanging Around and Joe Dailly, Swans in the Mist.

Div. Three. 1 Marilyn Binnie, Hold On; 2 Elma Sims, Rocks of Solitude; 3 Jeremy Morris, Gone Fishing.