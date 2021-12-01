Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirriemuir Photography Club back in focus for new season

By Graham Brown
December 1 2021, 12.01pm Updated: December 1 2021, 12.14pm
Alan Edwards' winning image Waiting on the Whistle.

Kirriemuir Photographic Club members are back to holding regular meetings in the Northmuir Hall.

The group kept going during its last session with the Zoom meetings.

But it’s looking forward to a full programme of speakers, workshops, discussion and competitions between now and the annual awards ceremony in April.

Kirriemuir Photography Club
Scratch in Time by Bob Smith.

The Angus club has been running since 2015.

It meets every second Wednesday evening.

Details are on the club website and guests are welcome.

Kirriemuir Photography Club
Hold On by Marilyn Binnie.

The first competition of the session saw a good entry of members’ prints and digital images assessed by David Watson from Aberdeen.

Kirriemuir Photography Club
Waiting on the Whistle by Alan Edwards.

Division One. 1 Alan Edwards, Waiting on the Whistle; 2 Iain Galbraith, Scene Through a Frosty Window; 3 Alan Belton, Common Wasp.

Div. Two. 1 Bob Smith, Scratch in Time; 2 Marlyn McInnes, Shipwrecked; 3= Bob Smith, Hanging Around and Joe Dailly, Swans in the Mist.

Div. Three. 1 Marilyn Binnie, Hold On; 2 Elma Sims, Rocks of Solitude; 3 Jeremy Morris, Gone Fishing.

