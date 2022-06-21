Thanksgiving service for Forfar environmentalist Michael Hill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Thanksgiving service for Forfar environmentalist Michael Hill

By Chris Ferguson
June 21 2022, 12.30pm
Michael Hill.
Michael Hill.

A thanksgiving service for the life of one of Forfar’s most prominent citizens will take place this week.

Michael Hill, who died last month aged 92, was a former director of textile firm Don Brothers Buist, and an environmentalist.

He was also the driving force behind the establishment of the Strathmore Hospice, Lippen Care.

Environment

Michael, who was awarded the OBE for his services to industry, will also be remembered for founding Murton Nature Reserve at his home near Forfar with his late wife, Caroline.

The service of thanksgiving will take place at St John’s Church, Forfar, on Friday, June 24, at 2 p.m.

Restoration

Michael and Caroline founded Murton Trust in 2001 and began to develop the nature reserve on the site of an old sand and gravel quarry.

The couple had bought Murton Farm in the 1960s and leased out some of the land for quarrying on the understanding it would be turned into a reserve at the completion of operations.

Visitors

Murton Nature Reserve is now a popular visitor attraction and is home to a variety of wildfowl and wild flowers.

For many years, Michael was treasurer of St John’s Church, Forfar, and sang in the choir.

He was the last of the Don Brothers Buist jute family and was born in May 1929 to Lionel and Barbara Hill on company premises in the centre of Forfar.

Nature

Michael was educated at Winchester College during the Second World War and credited his time there for developing his  love of nature.

He graduated in zoology and botany from Cambridge University then had a spell working in pharmaceuticals at Boots in Nottingham before returning to Forfar in the late 1950s to join the family firm.

Hospice

After a long career in which he oversaw the modernisation of the jute works, Michael retired in 1986 when the firm was taken over.

It was in retirement he began the drive to establish Strathmore Hospice to provide much-needed end-of-life care in the community.

