Thanksgiving service for Forfar environmentalist Michael Hill

A thanksgiving service for the life of one of Forfar’s most prominent citizens will take place this week.

Michael Hill, who died last month aged 92, was a former director of textile firm Don Brothers Buist, and an environmentalist.

He was also the driving force behind the establishment of the Strathmore Hospice, Lippen Care.

Environment

Michael, who was awarded the OBE for his services to industry, will also be remembered for founding Murton Nature Reserve at his home near Forfar with his late wife, Caroline.

The service of thanksgiving will take place at St John’s Church, Forfar, on Friday, June 24, at 2 p.m.

Restoration

Michael and Caroline founded Murton Trust in 2001 and began to develop the nature reserve on the site of an old sand and gravel quarry.

The couple had bought Murton Farm in the 1960s and leased out some of the land for quarrying on the understanding it would be turned into a reserve at the completion of operations.

Visitors

Murton Nature Reserve is now a popular visitor attraction and is home to a variety of wildfowl and wild flowers.

For many years, Michael was treasurer of St John’s Church, Forfar, and sang in the choir.

He was the last of the Don Brothers Buist jute family and was born in May 1929 to Lionel and Barbara Hill on company premises in the centre of Forfar.

Nature

Michael was educated at Winchester College during the Second World War and credited his time there for developing his love of nature.

He graduated in zoology and botany from Cambridge University then had a spell working in pharmaceuticals at Boots in Nottingham before returning to Forfar in the late 1950s to join the family firm.

Hospice

After a long career in which he oversaw the modernisation of the jute works, Michael retired in 1986 when the firm was taken over.

It was in retirement he began the drive to establish Strathmore Hospice to provide much-needed end-of-life care in the community.