Bill Braithwaite obituary: Former senior Angus police officer

By Chris Ferguson
December 20 2022, 11.30am Updated: December 20 2022, 12.41pm
Former Chief Inspector Bill Braithwaite.
Bill Braithwaite, formerly one of the most senior police officers in Angus, has died aged 81.

He was chief inspector based in Arbroath with responsibility for a huge swathe of the county.

Bill joined the then Angus Constabulary in 1962 and served through the creation of Tayside Police, retiring in 1993.

He then went on to pursue a second career as a precognitions officer with law firm Thorntons and others.

Early years

Bill was born at Three Mile Wood, near Arbroath, to Thomas (Tam) Braithwaite, head gamekeeper on Panmure Estate, and his wife Florence (Flo).

He was educated at Monikie Primary School before progressing to  Arbroath High School.

When he left school he began an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic at Strachan’s Garage, Carnoustie, which was later know as Fairway garage but he had always wanted to join the police.

Vegetable diet

His wife, Davina, said: “He was told he was overweight when he first tried to join and was advised to go to the doctor to get some help with shedding a few pounds.

“Bill was told to boil a cabbage, discard the cabbage and drink the water. It put him off cabbage for life.

“He did lose some weight and was going to apply to join Glasgow police, however, his father had a chance meeting with a senior police officer and told him about his son’s prospective move.

“He was asked to go to the police station at Arbroath and invited to join the Angus force.”

Traffic officer

Bill served on the beat in Forfar and Brechin before moving to the headquarters in Forfar to join the traffic department.

He helped unload the Angus force’s first Jaguar Mark II from the transporter, a vehicle he took great pride in.

Bill went on to qualify as a police driving instructor and taught fellow traffic officers at Tulliallan Police College.

Promotion to sergeant and a move to Broughty Ferry followed before spells in Dundee and Perth before he was promoted to chief inspector with responsibility for stations from the Sidlaws to Montrose.

Bill Braithwaite at Queen's View in an advertisement for Thorntons solicitors.
Bill Braithwaite at Queen’s View in an advertisement for Thorntons solicitors.

During his career with Thorntons, Bill featured in one of the firm’s famous advertisements, looking out over Queen’s View in Perthshire.

Bill and Davina had been together for 22 years and married six years ago. Between them they have five children.

