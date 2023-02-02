Willie Nicoll obituary: Former Kirriemuir businessman and firefighter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Willie Nicoll obituary: Former Kirriemuir businessman and firefighter

By Chris Ferguson
February 2 2023, 11.45am Updated: February 2 2023, 5.03pm
Willie Nicoll, of Kirriemuir.
Willie Nicoll ran a newsagent in Kirriermuir and was fire station officer for three years.

Retired Kirriemuir newsagent and former fire station officer Willie Nicoll has died aged 75.

Together with his wife Ann, he ran M&J Forrest and built it into one of the town’s busiest shops.

At its peak it employed 11 paperboys and girls delivering around the town six days a week.

The couple expanded the business by selling toys, greeting cards, soft fruit and honey.

In later years they bought the flower shop next to the newsagent, which they ran successfully for eight years.

Willie was born in Kirriemuir, the son of Catherine and Norman, a farmer who owned Strathvale.

Marriage

Willie met his future wife, Ann, at the Marine Ballroom in Arbroath and they married at St Margaret’s Church Arbroath, in 1967. They went on to have two of a family: Kathryn and Billy.

In 1972 he became a successful rep for Supermarket Merchandisers selling goods up and down the country.

Willie and Ann used their savings and bought M&J Forrest in Kirriemuir in 1974.

They decided to keep the name due to the long history of the business.

The couple developed the business considerably and ran it for the next 30 years.

Fire service

Willie joined Kirriemuir retained fire brigade in 1977 and retired when he was 55 in 2002 after serving three years as station officer.

Among the highlights of his service was becoming Scottish champions in the Fire Officers’ Association retained technical quiz, and being part of team fighting the Morgan Academy fire in Dundee in 2001.

Willie also had a number of hobbies which more often than not turned into small enterprises of their own. In the 1980s he owned 80 hives of bees, moving them to the hills for heather honey every year.

In the 1990s he farmed high-quality strawberries and raspberries at his property, Northmains Croft, Logie, and sold them to local supermarkets and shops including his own.

Willie Nicoll
Willie Nicoll was part of Kirriemuir’s A-team of volunteers.

During his retirement he created a new business buying antiques and collectables from local auctions and selling online all over the world.

Willie and a few of his close friends were known as the A-team in Kirrie as no job was too difficult, be it building, moving or demolishing using the variety of diggers, forklifts and tractors at their disposal.

He also continued his interest in classic cars as a member of Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club and Tayside Classic Car Club.

Willie passed peacefully at Ninewells Hospital on Monday January 23. His funeral service will be held at Kirriemuir cemetery extension at 1.45pm on, Friday February 3.

You can read the family's announcement here.

