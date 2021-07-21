‘We’ll end up with rats’: Anger as cooker and sofa left dumped in Dundee garden months after council’s house clear-out

Residents of a Dundee street are hitting out after rubbish – including a cooker and a sofa – was left dumped in a nearby garden.

Wendy Irving claims Dundee City Council has not cleared items that were left behind following a clear-out of the property opposite hers on Westcroft Road.

The 56-year-old says since the house was emptied several months ago, flytipping has added to the problem.

She said: “The council came and emptied the house and put everything in the driveway.

“It’s all still lying there and flytippers have added to it, so it’s got even worse.

“I spoke to another neighbour who said it was just as bad round the back garden.

“Someone else walked past it and said to me ‘look at the state of that’.”

Wendy says her complaints have fallen on deaf ears, as the council is yet to clear up the mess.

She said: “I’ve complained to the council around three times about it.

“On their last visit four weeks ago, they said that the rubbish would be lifted in seven to 10 days.

“But it’s still lying there.

‘We’ll end up with rats’

“We spend a lot of money on our own front and back gardens to keep things looking nice, yet we have to look out at the rubbish across the road every day.

“It’s not nice to look at and we’ll end up with rats if this continues.

“We really need this sorted out.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing increased pressures on our waste collection services.

“This has created a delay in the pick-up of waste in some circumstances.

“We aim to carry out the request at the earliest opportunity.”

The council says anyone caught flytipping could receive a fine of up to £40,000.