News / Dundee Woman 'past breaking point' in Dundee multi forced to create makeshift lock to feel safe By James Simpson July 23 2021, 1.01pm Updated: July 23 2021, 5.08pm Residents say they do not feel safe at Adamson Court, Lochee. A woman living in a Dundee multi has claimed the flats are like a "warzone", comparing her home to a prison. Julie Manzie and her partner John Cummings have watched anti-social behaviour spiral out of control at Adamson Court, Lochee, in recent times. Julie, a former auxiliary nurse, says the trouble has become so bad she has been forced to install a barrier to keep her door shut.