Vehicle ends up on the wrong side of the road after a crash near Dundee city centre

Police have confirmed no one was injured after a car ended up on the wrong side of the road in a crash in Dundee this morning.

One police unit was dispatched after a single vehicle crash on North Marketgait near to the city centre shortly after 4am.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a 25-year-old man has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences following the incident.

One motorist who was passing the scene in the early hours of this morning said officers had partially blocked the road off in the immediate aftermath.

‘The front of the car was badly damaged’

He added: “I was coming onto North Marketgait at around 4.30am and noticed one police van at the scene.

“There was a ‘police slow’ sign on the approach and then I clocked the car on the grass verge between North Marketgait and Dudhope Crescent Road.

“The front of the car was badly damaged and their was some debris on the road surface whilst two officers were at the scene.”

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 4.20 am on Monday, August 9, 2021, police were called to a single vehicle road crash on North Marketgait, Dundee.

“There was no injury to anyone involved.

“A 25-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”