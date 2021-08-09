Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Vehicle ends up on the wrong side of the road after a crash near Dundee city centre

By James Simpson
August 9 2021, 2.20pm Updated: August 9 2021, 6.33pm
Post Thumbnail

Police have confirmed no one was injured after a car ended up on the wrong side of the road in a crash in Dundee this morning.

One police unit was dispatched after a single vehicle crash on North Marketgait near to the city centre shortly after 4am.

The vehicle on North Marketgait on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a 25-year-old man has now been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences following the incident.

One motorist who was passing the scene in the early hours of this morning said officers had partially blocked the road off in the immediate aftermath.

‘The front of the car was badly damaged’

He added: “I was coming onto North Marketgait at around 4.30am and noticed one police van at the scene.

“There was a ‘police slow’ sign on the approach and then I clocked the car on the grass verge between North Marketgait and Dudhope Crescent Road.

“The front of the car was badly damaged and their was some debris on the road surface whilst two officers were at the scene.”

Police had closed one of the lanes off after the single vehicle crash.

Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “At around 4.20 am on Monday, August 9, 2021, police were called to a single vehicle road crash on North Marketgait, Dundee.

“There was no injury to anyone involved.

“A 25-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”

