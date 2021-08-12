Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Dundee Bairns: Charity delivers 21,000 meals to stop kids going hungry during summer holidays

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 12 2021, 8.13am Updated: August 12 2021, 2.09pm
Dundee Bairns funding
Dundee Bairns volunteers with food parcels

A charity aimed at supporting Dundee kids has provided thousands of meals to those in need throughout the summer holidays.

Dundee Bairns is in its seventh week of deliveries for its Summer 2021 Fun and Food Programme.

During that time nearly 21,000 meals have been given to youngsters who may otherwise have been forced to go without enough to eat.

The group has also supported 55 community projects.

Genna Miller, from Dundee Bairns
Genna Miller

Genna Miller, from the organisation, said: “During the summer we provided meals for about 21,000 families. This comes to an end on Friday.

“We have also provided around £5,700 to projects helping to fund activities for children.

“These have ranged from days out, to supported community activity like family activity days.

Cosy Bairns parcels being delivered
Cosy Bairns parcels being delivered

“Covid has reduced our activity somewhat and posed a huge challenge to community projects, but we are delighted to see things up and running for children, who have sorely needed activity.”

She says the charity has also provided about £3,000 to support community hubs in buying weekly groceries for vulnerable families in Menzieshill and the East End.

Cosy Bairns

The summer’s work follows on from the charity’s Cosy Bairns project, which raised money to ensure children in the city had enough clothing to see them through the winter.

It was a pressing need as many schools were leaving their windows open to cope with Covid-19 concerns.

Councillor Lynne Short who was part of the Cosy Bairns project
Councillor Lynne Short who was part of the Cosy Bairns project

Genna said: “Our Cosy Bairns project provided over 3,000 children in Dundee with access to physical clothing packs in January this year.

“We spent over £100,000 on warm clothing raised by various local funders and donations from the general public.

“Then our Cosy Bairns phase two project worked alongside Dundee City Council’s Fuel Well scheme to gift approximately 900 children referred by welfare rights staff to Cosy Bairns with £100 gift cards, to help their families to buy them further basic clothing.”

Schools tea clubs to continue

Another Dundee Bairns imitative, the schools tea clubs, have also able to continue this year.

Genna said: “Although our tea clubs have been restricted due to Covid restrictions, we have partnered up with Ardler Primary School family development worker Jane Allen to help her deliver virtual cooking classes for families.

“We will be offering schools tea clubs over the period of October to March, starting this October.”

Furthermore, the charity has helped to deliver reading materials to schools in the city – including 150 copies of The Dundee Gruffalo.

Tea clubs were organised for schools
Tea clubs were organised for schools

Genna added: “Dundee Bairns has definitely come of age.

“The last year has been a major challenge for us as a charity to make sure that we diversify to try to meet the difficulties faced by families in an ever-changing landscape.

“What began as a small pilot project in Lochee in 2016 tackling food inequality over the school holiday periods, has developed beautifully into a leading children’s charity for Dundee’s bairns.

“The success of the last year is testament to the kindness, generosity and community spirit exemplified by our amazing volunteers, community partners, funders and the general public.

“They have all contributed to helping children to access basic needs, and to feel supported through the pandemic and beyond.”

