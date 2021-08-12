Dundee Bairns: Charity delivers 21,000 meals to stop kids going hungry during summer holidays

A charity aimed at supporting Dundee kids has provided thousands of meals to those in need throughout the summer holidays.

Dundee Bairns is in its seventh week of deliveries for its Summer 2021 Fun and Food Programme.

During that time nearly 21,000 meals have been given to youngsters who may otherwise have been forced to go without enough to eat.

The group has also supported 55 community projects.

Genna Miller, from the organisation, said: “During the summer we provided meals for about 21,000 families. This comes to an end on Friday.

“We have also provided around £5,700 to projects helping to fund activities for children.

“These have ranged from days out, to supported community activity like family activity days.

“Covid has reduced our activity somewhat and posed a huge challenge to community projects, but we are delighted to see things up and running for children, who have sorely needed activity.”

She says the charity has also provided about £3,000 to support community hubs in buying weekly groceries for vulnerable families in Menzieshill and the East End.

Cosy Bairns

The summer’s work follows on from the charity’s Cosy Bairns project, which raised money to ensure children in the city had enough clothing to see them through the winter.

It was a pressing need as many schools were leaving their windows open to cope with Covid-19 concerns.

Genna said: “Our Cosy Bairns project provided over 3,000 children in Dundee with access to physical clothing packs in January this year.

“We spent over £100,000 on warm clothing raised by various local funders and donations from the general public.

“Then our Cosy Bairns phase two project worked alongside Dundee City Council’s Fuel Well scheme to gift approximately 900 children referred by welfare rights staff to Cosy Bairns with £100 gift cards, to help their families to buy them further basic clothing.”

Schools tea clubs to continue

Another Dundee Bairns imitative, the schools tea clubs, have also able to continue this year.

Genna said: “Although our tea clubs have been restricted due to Covid restrictions, we have partnered up with Ardler Primary School family development worker Jane Allen to help her deliver virtual cooking classes for families.

“We will be offering schools tea clubs over the period of October to March, starting this October.”

Furthermore, the charity has helped to deliver reading materials to schools in the city – including 150 copies of The Dundee Gruffalo.

Genna added: “Dundee Bairns has definitely come of age.

“The last year has been a major challenge for us as a charity to make sure that we diversify to try to meet the difficulties faced by families in an ever-changing landscape.

“What began as a small pilot project in Lochee in 2016 tackling food inequality over the school holiday periods, has developed beautifully into a leading children’s charity for Dundee’s bairns.

“The success of the last year is testament to the kindness, generosity and community spirit exemplified by our amazing volunteers, community partners, funders and the general public.

“They have all contributed to helping children to access basic needs, and to feel supported through the pandemic and beyond.”