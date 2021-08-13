News / Dundee ‘Slap in the face’: Keyworkers at Covid testing site in Dundee handed parking tickets By James Simpson August 13 2021, 7.41pm Updated: August 14 2021, 1.46pm Covid-19 testing site staff say being landed with parking tickets while working on the pandemic frontline is a “slap in the face”. Those working within the Park Place walk-through testing site could be faced with paying hundreds of pounds after being stung for “multiple tickets”. The public entrance to the site on Temple Lane. One whistle-blower said staff — who work for private firm Mitie — were granted permission to park on campus for free during the last six months. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]