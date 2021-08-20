Call for action at problem junction in Dundee’s West End after woman injured

Calls have been made for a notorious junction in Dundee’s West End to be upgraded as soon as possible after the latest in a spate of accidents.

A woman was treated for what are believed to be minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash at the Blackness Road/Balgay Road blackspot on Wednesday afternoon.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says it’s the fourth crash there in as many months.

Drivers failing to give way

Mr Macpherson, who has long argued the junction should be looked at, fears a more serious accident could occur.

Mr Macpherson said: “This is the fourth accident in as many months here.

“I would hope additional safety measures are considered.

“Some of the accidents are not that minor, there is significant damage to vehicles. To see that many is more than a little concerning.

“This latest crash is concerning and I’m anxious to see things change.”

The most common cause is believed to be drivers failing to give way when approaching the junction from the south from Blackness Avenue.

The council’s accident investigation and prevention team has been aware of issues at the junction for many years.

But so far no major changes have taken place.

Roundabout ‘not an option’

The busy interchange is used evenly by all the routes approaching it, with one suggestion being to create a roundabout to ease traffic flow.

However, the council has previously said there is “insufficient room” to accommodate a mini-roundabout and it would not leave enough space for all turning manoeuvres.

Dundee City Council has confirmed the safety of the junction is being reviewed.

A spokesperson said: “We will be carrying out a road safety assessment at the Blackness Road and Balgay Road junction which will be ongoing.”

Mr Macpherson added: “I’m pleased the council is reviewing the operation of this particular junction and hope appropriate measures are put in place.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended at Blackness Road at the junction with Balgay Road, Dundee following a crash involving three vehicles at 2.45pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

“One man is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for careless driving.”