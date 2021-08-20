Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Call for action at problem junction in Dundee’s West End after woman injured

By Jake Keith
August 20 2021, 4.10pm Updated: August 20 2021, 4.19pm
A three-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday.
Calls have been made for a notorious junction in Dundee’s West End to be upgraded as soon as possible after the latest in a spate of accidents.

A woman was treated for what are believed to be minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash at the Blackness Road/Balgay Road blackspot on Wednesday afternoon.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson says it’s the fourth crash there in as many months.

Drivers failing to give way

Mr Macpherson, who has long argued the junction should be looked at, fears a more serious accident could occur.

Mr Macpherson said: “This is the fourth accident in as many months here.

“I would hope additional safety measures are considered.

“Some of the accidents are not that minor, there is significant damage to vehicles. To see that many is more than a little concerning.

“This latest crash is concerning and I’m anxious to see things change.”

The most common cause is believed to be drivers failing to give way when approaching the junction from the south from Blackness Avenue.

The Blackness Road junction. Supplied by Google Maps.

The council’s accident investigation and prevention team has been aware of issues at the junction for many years.

But so far no major changes have taken place.

Roundabout ‘not an option’

The busy interchange is used evenly by all the routes approaching it, with one suggestion being to create a roundabout to ease traffic flow.

However, the council has previously said there is “insufficient room” to accommodate a mini-roundabout and it would not leave enough space for all turning manoeuvres.

Dundee City Council has confirmed the safety of the junction is being reviewed.

A spokesperson said: “We will be carrying out a road safety assessment at the Blackness Road and Balgay Road junction which will be ongoing.”

Mr Macpherson added: “I’m pleased the council is reviewing the operation of this particular junction and hope appropriate measures are put in place.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended at Blackness Road at the junction with Balgay Road, Dundee following a crash involving three vehicles at 2.45pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

“One man is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for careless driving.”

