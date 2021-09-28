Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Life of Desperate Dan sculptor Tony Morrow to be celebrated at special Dundee event

By Neil Henderson
September 28 2021, 8.45am Updated: September 28 2021, 8.47am
Tony Morrow's life will be celebrated on Friday.

The life of sculptor Tony Morrow – the man behind the Desperate Dan and dragon statues in Dundee – will be celebrated at a special event this week.

Members of the public are being invited to join friends, family and fellow artists at Dundee University’s Bonar Hall on Friday.

Mr Morrow, from Inchture, died in July aged 66.

He is best remembered for his statue of DC Thomson’s Dandy comic character Desperate Dan and faithful pooch, Dawg, which has stood on High Street since 2001.

Tony Morrow’s famous Desperate Dan sculpture in Dundee.

In addition, his dragon statue has adorned Murraygate since 1992, one of many artworks commissioned as part of the Dundee Public Art Programme.

The dragon had originally been planned by Alastair Smart but was taken over by Mr Morrow following Mr Smart’s death.

Long-time friend and fellow artist, Ian Finan, is one of those organising Friday’s event – and says it will be an upbeat affair with plenty of humour.

He said: “We certainly want it to be a celebration of Tony’s life and his incredible legacy as an artist and sculptor.

‘Incredible body of work’ left behind

“He was a unique artist who live a unique life and, having been friends and work colleagues for over 30 years, I know he certainly wouldn’t have wanted anything sombre.

“To Dundonians he will be most fondly remembered for his Desperate Dan and Murraygate dragon sculptures which are now part of the very fabric and identity of Dundee. But he was also so much more than that.

“After his passing I helped to take stock and clear much of what was left at Tony’s studio and he has left an incredible body of work never before seen.

“While Tony struggled with his mental health at times and went through some dark periods, what we found was a wealth of work that reflected Tony at his best.

Flowers placed on the dragon sculpture after Tony Morrow’s passing in July.

“It’s full of humour and with a unique style that could only be Tony’s.

“We just want as many people as possible to come and celebrate his life of immense creativity.”

Steve Patterson, another friend and fellow artist, echoes Ian’s sentiments.

He said: “We want it to be a celebration and a happy event, not a maudlin affair.

“I knew Tony for over 15 years and he was a supremely talented artist.

Plans for exhibition of artist’s work

“His portraiture was incredible and his sculpture work was just as good.

“As well as having a celebration of his life, we will be in discussions with Dundee City Council and various galleries to host a retrospective exhibition of Tony’s wide breadth of work, hopefully some time in 2022.”

The service will be officiated by Robbie Sharpe, humanist chaplain at Dundee University, and takes place at 3pm on Friday.

Free tickets must be booked in advance due to social distancing rules.

Christmas in Dundee: Big wheel, ice rink and festive village plans revealed

